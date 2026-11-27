A comedic Instagram skit posted on 26 November 2026 showed singer Elaine speaking Spitori, a language fans never expected to hear from her

The clip left many followers stunned, with some admitting they had long assumed Elaine was American

The skit quickly gained traction online, with fans reacting to this unexpected side of the South African artist

Elaine stunned fans after speaking SA slang. Image: elaineofficial

Source: Instagram

South African singer Elaine has left fans genuinely caught off guard after a comedic Instagram skit revealed she can speak Spitori, an urban slang and lingua franca associated primarily with Pretoria and surrounding areas.

The clip, shared by blogger _durbanculture on Thursday, 26 November 2026, is a scripted, lighthearted skit to promote her show "One Night With Elaine." Shot in a residential backyard setting and complete with burned-in English subtitles, it carries a slapstick, romantic-comedy feel. What turned heads, though, was not the storyline but Elaine's ease with the language.

What is Spitori?

Spitori blends Tswana and Northern Sotho (Sepedi) with influences from Southern Sotho, Nguni languages, Afrikaans, and English. It is spoken mainly in Tshwane and surrounding communities, and hearing Elaine — an artist most fans associate exclusively with English-language music — use it fluently came as a genuine surprise to many.

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Watch the skit that caught fans off guard:

Fans react to Elaine's Spitori moment

The comment section filled up fast, and the reactions ranged from disbelief to amusement.

@swank_dbn remarked:

"For years I was convinced she's an American 🤔"

@badmilk.za laughed:

"She's so random, but I love it 😂😂"

@oxymoronicowethu gave the thumbs up:

"Nahh this is hilarious 😆 crazy marketing"

@khosozo was stunned:

"This lady is not African American, kanti?😭😭 Yho! But ke I am a 1k, you can't blame me😢"

@umtungwa_ argued:

"Y'all!. Just because she's always speaking English doesn't mean she doesn't know South African languages. Skhule naye"

The last comment touched on something many overlooked: the assumption that an artist who consistently performs and communicates in English must be disconnected from local languages. For a portion of Elaine's fanbase, the skit was a genuine introduction to a side of her they had never encountered before.

Elaine speaks on battling depression

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Elaine recently spoke about overcoming depression and terminating her Columbia Records deal.

Fans welcomed Elaine back with open arms and can't wait for her to reclaim the R&B crown.

Source: Briefly News