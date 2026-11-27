Award-winning South African musician Msaki shared a heartfelt farewell to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka on Instagram

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments with messages of love and condolence for the singer

The post moved fans deeply, with many expressing their sympathy in both English and Xhosa

Musician Msaki says goodbye to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Images: Msaki_za

Source: Getty Images

South African singer and songwriter Msaki took to Instagram on 27 November 2026 to bid an emotional farewell to the late Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, touching the hearts of followers who flooded her post with messages of love and comfort.

Msaki, who is known for her soulful voice and deeply personal artistry, is the latest star to bid farewell to Mlambo-Ngcuka after Nomzamo Mbatha.

The star shared the tribute Instagram post alongside a series of photographs. Her caption was described by followers as a genuine outpouring of grief, with one commenter noting they "felt her heart" through the words she wrote.

"In the small hours of the morning before duty and rationale, I keep hearing your voice. I am heartbroken for my uncle, my cousins, your siblings, your grandchildren who haven’t stopped asking for you all week. I am heartbroken for your friends and your colleagues," she captioned the post.

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Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is a prominent South African figure, known for her work in gender equality and her role as former Executive Director of UN Women. Her passing prompted an outpouring of grief across the country.

South Africans comfort the musician

@_laconco replied:

"What a caption, felt your heart indeed. Phephisa Msaki❤️"

@zintathu responded::

"😍😍😍😍😍 Ngxesi sisi"

@vangi22 said:

"💜💜💜 Camagu Sisi. Abadala bamamkele. uMdali anithithuzele ✨🙏🏾"

@dinnyluv93 reacted:

"Oooh Msaki 🥹 Phephisa sisi ♥️♥️"

@goodlucklive said:

"So sorry, my friend, for your loss, sending you the deepest condolences and a very long hug ❤️😢👏"

SA artist Msaki honours Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Image: Power987

Source: Twitter

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi mourns Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka with a heartfelt tribute

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Instagram to pay tribute to former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka after her passing.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who made history as South Africa's first female Deputy President, died on 20 November 2026.

Ndlozi shared a candid photo of the two together alongside a brief but emotional message honouring the late stateswoman.

Source: Briefly News