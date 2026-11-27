Joan Smalls opened up about the end of her 15-year friendship with fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel

The Puerto Rican model revealed she had been seeing Tom Brady for eight months before things took a dramatic turn

One X user claimed Candice's team is now actively costing Joan modelling contracts following the fallout

Joan Smalls has opened up about her fallout with Candice Swanepoel, claiming Tom Brady played a role in their friendship ending. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris, Michael Buckner, Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Supermodel Joan Smalls has broken her silence on the fallout with longtime friend and fellow model Candice Swanepoel, confirming that their rift centred on Tom Brady. In a candid interview on podcast The Cutting Room Floor, which was later shared by E! News on X, Smalls described Brady as "the catalyst" for the breakdown of a friendship that had spanned more than 15 years.

What Joan Smalls said about Candice Swanepoel

Smalls explained that she had been involved with Brady for roughly eight months, a situation she said the internet quickly labelled a fling. She was keen to separate that outside narrative from the reality of what happened between her and Swanepoel.

"If I have a friendship for over 15 years where I'm vulnerable with you, we have a lot of conversations, you know, there's nurturing that goes on. We've seen each other through ups and downs. You've seen the relationships, situationships, people I've dated, and I've confided in you in these spaces. And we never had a crossover.”

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According to Smalls, things shifted about three months after she stopped seeing Brady. She received an unusual text from Swanepoel asking to speak, and her gut immediately told her what it was about. She called Swanepoel directly and asked whether it was about Brady. Swanepoel confirmed it was.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on the drama

The clip drew strong opinions across social media, with viewers largely taking Smalls' side.

@popcultureshor1:

"Tom Brady was just a catalyst. But what Candace is doing now shows she is a vile person! She is actively having her team tell brands that she is uncomfortable around Joan, so now Joan is losing work and food on her table all because Candace can't own up to her betrayal after 15yrs?"

@MarinaAlencar9:

"15 years of a close friendship. This is insane."

@JustHer_17:

"I'm not turning down Tom Brady. Be for real lol."

Candice Swanepoel showed off her partner

A credible insider has confirmed that South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel and retired NFL star Tom Brady are an item.

The reported couple have reportedly been together for some time, though neither has publicly addressed the romance.

Source: Briefly News