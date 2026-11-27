Presenter Dineo Langa and her husband Solo sat down for a candid conversation about their relationship

The couple shared their thoughts ahead of the Love is Blind: South Africa premiere on 27 November 2026

Their honest exchange left viewers emotional, with many sharing their own relationship experiences in the comments

Dineo Langa and Solo Langa discuss their relationship ahead of 'Love is Blind: South Africa' debut. Images: Dineo Langa

Source: UGC

Dineo Langa and her husband Solo Langa gave fans a rare, heartfelt look into their marriage in a TikTok video shared on 27 November 2026, just as the premiere of Love is Blind: South Africa drew near.

The reality TV show, which received criticism when it revealed its South African cast members, will be hosted by the actress and her husband. The former The Queen actress will host the South African edition of the popular Netflix dating series.

Podcaster Lungile shared a video interview with the Langas on his X account on 27 November 2026.

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South Africans comment on their relationship

Angel🌸 wrote:

"They are so perfect I just want them to have a baby 😍"

rebiditswemtshali replied:

"No one can convince me that love ain't Godly❤️"

Gugulabo Mkhwanazi replied:

"Yazi the way our society has normalized mistreatment, betrayal, and cheating ngakhona, it feels so weird when someone is healthily, genuinely in a good working and in love relationship"

JesusGirl said:

"I saved this video because 1 day I will post it"

Hilly✨️ reacted:

"Mine as well🥰he healed parts of me; he never broke😩but because of how society says singabakhulumeli because we will be embarrassed, I will be scared to speak out, but mmmmmh that man bandla, the way he keeps on choosing me and putting me first in everything 🥰🥰🥰"

Dineo Langa and Solo Langa discuss their relationship ahead of LIB:SA debut. Images: NetflixSA and DineoLanga

Source: Instagram

Dineo Langa rallies behind KG Moeketsi following SAFM dismissal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress and TV personality Dineo Langa publicly supported her mother, KG Moeketsi, after the veteran broadcaster detailed her dismissal from SAFM and legal plans.

The veteran radio personality KG Moeketsi, alleged she was treated unfairly during an internal investigation that ended with her contract being terminated.

The former radio host is seeking public support to fund a High Court challenge against her former employers.

Source: Briefly News