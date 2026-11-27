Shauwn Mkhize shared a deeply personal video monologue that left fans and fellow celebrities flooding her comments with support

The businesswoman and reality TV star has been dealing with SARS tax battles, asset seizures, and legal disputes with her ex-husband

Some of South Africa's biggest names showed up for MaMkhize in a big way

MaMkhize Posts Empowering Video Amid SARS Battles, SA Celebs Rally Around Her

Source: Instagram

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has broken her silence with a powerful video statement posted to Instagram on 27 November 2026, and the response from South African celebrities was immediate and overwhelming.

In the close-up, portrait-style clip, MaMkhize delivered what felt like a personal manifesto, speaking directly to the camera against a dimly lit, softly blurred background. Her words carried the weight of someone who has been through the fire and is choosing to rise.

"There comes a moment when a woman gets tired of shrinking to fit inside rooms that were never built to hold her power," she said. "Because a healed woman, a woman who finally remembers herself, she becomes dangerous to anything that tried to keep her small."

She went on: "They told you softness meant weakness. But they never warned them what happens when softness learns discernment. When tenderness grows boundaries? When intuition stops asking for permission."

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MaMkhize's turbulent year

The video arrives during one of the most difficult periods in MaMkhize's public life. The former Royal AM football club owner and star of *Kwa Mam'Mkhize* has been locked in an ongoing dispute with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), facing asset seizures and auctions linked to her tax battles. Her legal friction with ex-husband Sbu Mpisane has added to the pressure, and during the SARS controversy, allegations also surfaced that some of her designer clothing items were counterfeit.

Watch MaMkhize's full empowering video here.

SA celebrities send their love

Fellow celebrities did not hesitate to show up for MaMkhize in the comments section. Among them was media personality Somizi, who wrote simply: "I know a phoenix when I see one 🔥🔥🔥"

Other well-known names followed:

@mbaureloaded: "Sending love, it's only a reset ❤️"

@nonku_williams: "You are victorious my sis…🙌🙌🙌"

@lornamaseko: "Sending you love - this too shall pass"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner: "God is with you mama"

@babycele__: "Yesssssss Koti ❤️❤️❤️❤️ an Aries Queen...if you know you know"

@dawnthandeka_king: "Sending you love and light my love."

@sihle__the__designer: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love. And light. Ndlovukazi. Remember its always a Blessing delayed never denied. 💋 love you 🥰"

The outpouring of support signals that, whatever storms MaMkhize is weathering right now, she is far from facing them alone.

Source: Briefly News