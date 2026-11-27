Toya Delazy fired off a pointed post on X calling out major record labels for exploiting artists and suppressing their independence

The South African artist referenced shadow banning and smear campaigns, saying she was targeted while the industry tried to silence her

Toya tagged podcast host Sol Phenduka, signalling she plans to go public with the full details of her experience

Toya Delazy broke the silence on alleged music industry abuse after Mbaki Ngidi left DJ Tira's record label. Image: toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

Toya Delazy has made it clear she's done staying quiet. On Thursday, 26 November 2026, the London-based South African singer took to X to call out major record labels, accusing them of exploiting artists and actively blocking their path to independence.

Her post came in response to a conversation about Mbali Ngidi departing DJ Tira's Afrotainment label to launch her own imprint, WeMbali Music, alongside claims made by Musa Khawula about Lwah Ndlunkulu and Big Zulu. For Toya, who previously backed Lwah Ndlunkulu, the moment felt like an opening to voice something she'd been holding back.

"They going to continue to rape artists if you guys don't allow us to tell our stories," she wrote. She went on to specifically name WMC, alleging shadow banning and smear campaigning as tools used to keep artists in line and bury those who push back.

Toya's history with the music industry

Born Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi from KwaZulu-Natal, Toya Delazy signed with a major label in April 2011 and released her debut album Due Drop, followed by Ascension. After parting ways with the record label, she set up Delazy Entertainment to take control of her own releases and retain ownership of her work. Toya Delazy's label also signed all-female group Klutch Kollective.

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Her post on Thursday, 26 November 2026, was clearly personal.

"All stories eventually come to light, and since everyone had the fun calling me names while WMC was trying to bury me, it's only fair I share my side of the story," she wrote, adding that she's ready to talk and tagging podcaster @Solphendukaa directly.

See her original post below:

Reactions to Toya Delazy's post

Responses to her post were divided, with some backing her call for transparency and others questioning her choice of platform.

@Drndarsky agreed:

"Decades upon Decades. There are HUGE SHADOW BANS in South Africa. THE Corporate Giants control and rape us! You are right. FANS just need to double up support for Independent Artists. 🙏🏼"

@justmash01 appealed:

"@MacGUnleashed @Solphendukaa afford Toya the opportunity to reveal and expose gimmicks"

@ItsNathi_Costa suggested:

"Go to Music Pulse, you'd fit there proper with people that reason like you. Abo Nota. Actually, I wanna see who's the craziest between you and @lavidaNOTA; my money is on my GOAT Nota though."

@Mthondoloziwe disagreed:

"I speak for 1.87 million subs of the pod that we don't wanna hear whatever you have to say; go to L tide or some other funny pod."

Toya Delazy called out record labels over alleged artist exploitation. Image: toyadelazy, MusaKhawula

Source: Instagram

Toya Delazy reacts to Cyan Boujee and Naquueda clash

As reported by Briefly News, days before she weighed in on Mbali Ngidi's departure from DJ Tira's record label, Toya Delazy sparked reactions after she reacted to a video of Cyan Boujee fighting Naquueda.

South Africans responded to Delazy's reactions on social media on Monday, 23 November 2026, with a myriad of takes.

Source: Briefly News