Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo announced her breakup on Instagram Stories, three weeks after a public spat with Cyan Boujee over a mystery man

The drama began when MaWhoo and influencer Cyan Boujee clashed online over the man MaWhoo had called 'My Happiness'

Despite confirming the split, MaWhoo teased followers with a hint that a new 'Sbari' is already on the horizon

MaWhoo has confirmed her breakup, with fans linking the news to the recent Cyan Boujee love-triangle drama as she hints at a new man. Image: Cyan Boujee, MaWhoo

Source: Facebook

Amapiano vocal powerhouse MaWhoo has officially confirmed that she is out of her relationship, posting the news directly to her Instagram Stories just weeks after her very public clash with influencer Cyan Boujee.

"Guys, I've been single for 3 weeks now..But anokwazi ukuthi soooon nizoba noSbari. 🌸💞”

MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee's love-triangle drama

The confirmation caps off a turbulent few weeks for the singer. Earlier this month, MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee exchanged heated words on social media over a man MaWhoo had publicly referred to as "My Happiness." The back-and-forth drew significant attention online, with followers on both sides weighing in on the messy situation.

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By revealing she has been single for three weeks, MaWhoo effectively placed a timestamp on the end of that relationship, suggesting the split happened around the time the drama was at its peak.

Weeks after the Cyan Boujee drama, MaWhoo confirmed that she is single, with her hint about a new bae sparking fresh speculation. Image: MaWhoo

Source: Instagram

Already looking ahead

What's notable, though, is how unbothered MaWhoo appears. Rather than dwelling on the heartbreak, she closed her announcement with a playful tease, pairing flower and heart emojis with the promise that her followers will soon be introduced to a new love interest. It's a soft launch in the making, and her fans will no doubt be watching closely.

MaWhoo threw a shade after booking a US gig

MaWhoo shifted the narrative around her feud with Cyan Boujee by sharing an international tour booking on social media.

The Amapiano star posted a flyer for A Night of Amapiano at EchoStage in Washington, D.C., scheduled for February 2027.

Source: Briefly News