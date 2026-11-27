Cyan Boujee dropped a cryptic Instagram Story that sent social media into overdrive on Friday, 27 November 2026

The post came just an hour after Amapiano singer MaWhoo revealed she had been single for three weeks

The timing reignited speculation about the two women's very public feud over the same man

Cyan Boujee shared a cryptic message after MaWhoo announced split. Image: cyan.boujee24, mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has set tongues wagging with a pointed Instagram Story posted on Friday, 27 November 2026, just minutes after Amapiano singer MaWhoo told followers she had been single for three weeks.

The DJ and content creator shared a Story captioned:

"3 years & counting ... 🦋💎", set to Azana's Your Love.

Cyan Boujee and MaWhoo left fans reading between the lines after suspiciously timed Instagram posts. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

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The DJ, influencer, and content creator offered no names and no further explanation, but the timing alone was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

MaWhoo's post read:

"Guys, I've been single for 3 weeks now.. But anokwazi ukuthi soooon nizoba noSbari 🌸💕" — a playful tease hinting she would not be single for too long.

Cyan Boujee seemingly took a swipe at MaWhoo after she announced she was single. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

The feud that started it all

The two women have been at the centre of a very public clash since October 2026, reportedly over the same man. Neither has named him outright, though speculation online has pointed to a senior municipal official. The feud escalated into legal territory by November 2026.

It began when MaWhoo made headlines after revealing her partner had bought her three houses outright, with an emphatic note that they were not rentals. Things grew messier when she shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of an incoming message that began "My twin!" and closed with the line "I really be having people mad for years." Many read it as the man making contact while publicly linked to someone else.

Cyan fired back through her own Stories, with lines such as "My name alone will ruin a B's whole day." The back-and-forth continued when Cyan posted a poolside lifestyle clip set to MaWhoo's own song Bengicela, widely interpreted as a dig at the singer. MaWhoo responded with a cosy photo alongside a man, captioned "My happiness." Cyan then posted a video of herself singing MaWhoo's verse back at her, telling her to post recent pictures rather than old ones.

Whether the "3 years" refers to a relationship, a situationship, or something else entirely, Cyan has kept that detail firmly to herself. But dropping it within the same hour that MaWhoo announced her split was clearly not lost on anyone watching. The timing has left fans reading between the lines, with the two posts now circulating side by side across gossip pages and fan accounts.

Cyan Boujee banned from SASMAs

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) officially excluded Cyan Boujee from all future events amid an ongoing criminal investigation.

The ban followed an incident involving beauty influencer Naquueda, who opened a criminal case and vowed to pursue accountability.

Source: Briefly News