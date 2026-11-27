Nota Baloyi and his father sat down together for a candid podcast interview on the SaBS Network

The conversation touched on discipline, fatherhood, and Nota's childhood — including a surprising early reading ability

Viewers were quick to notice a striking resemblance between Nota's father and boxing legend Mike Tyson

Nota Baloyi's father caught social media's attention after appearing alongside his son on a podcast, with fans comparing his appearance to Mike Tyson. Image: Paul Archuleta, Nota Baloyi

Source: Getty Images

Nota Baloyi's dad has become the unexpected talking point of a podcast appearance the controversial music executive made alongside his father on the SaBS Network.

The clip, shared by The Hype Channel on X, shows Nota and his father seated at a coffee table in what appears to be a multi-location podcast-style setting, filmed with professional microphones. The conversation was warm and reflective, touching on family, discipline, and what it means to be a father.

Nota on growing up with his father

During the interview, the host asked how disagreements between Nota and his father played out, noting that Nota rarely seems to listen to anyone. His father revealed he had only physically disciplined Nota three times in his life, to which Nota responded: "Yeah, because I nearly died." Despite those moments, the tone between the two was clearly affectionate.

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Nota spoke fondly about the time his father spent dropping him off at school each morning, saying it became the foundation of their bond.

"I think the importance of him dropping me off at school every single morning was that it gave us time to bond. You know, it gave us time to have conversations as well."

The conversation also ventured into Nota's early childhood development. He revealed that a Professor Cockett had worked to keep him off medication, opting instead for herbal supplements and occupational therapy. Perhaps most surprising was Nota's claim that he could already read by the age of four, before starting school. "My sister must have taught me or something. I don't know," he said, drawing laughter from those around him.

When asked about fatherhood, Nota's younger relative on the show said he had big shoes to fill and wanted to be a better dad. Nota himself admitted he wasn't ready to give his parents grandchildren just yet.

Watch the video below:

Fans compare Nota's dad to Iron Mike

While the content of the interview generated some chatter, it was Nota's father's appearance that caught most viewers off guard. Several X users pointed out a resemblance to boxing icon Mike Tyson.

@Mgijimi28:

"He looks like Mike Tyson bruhh."

@tebeneme:

"@lavidaNOTA's pops looks like Iron Mike a bit."

@gladwintshepo35:

"That's why Sfiso said Mnotana do almost 15 podcasts in a week. 😂😂"

Nota Baloyi questioned Connie Ferguson house

Nota Baloyi called out Connie Ferguson over her reported R50 million Johannesburg mansion, linking it to past pay disputes at Ferguson Films.

Baloyi referenced complaints made by former Ferguson Films actors, who had accused the company of underpayment.

Source: Briefly News