Vusi Nova Sings at Andile Ncube's Mother's Funeral in Emotional Tribute
- Vusi Nova took to the stage at the funeral of Andile Ncube's mother to deliver a heartfelt musical tribute
- Andile Ncube, known online as Papaghost, lost his mother, described as the only parent he had left
- Followers flooded Vusi Nova's post with messages of condolence for the Ncube family
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Vusi Nova stepped up for his close friend Andile Ncube in the most personal way possible, performing at the funeral of Ncube's mother to bring some comfort to a grieving family. The singer, who goes by @vusinova1 on Instagram, shared a post reflecting on the experience, addressing Ncube directly. He wrote:
"Deepest condolences again, @andilencube. Hope the music brought you and your family a little comfort. RIP mama. 🕊️”
Andile Ncube's heartbreaking loss
Andile Ncube, widely known by his online alias Papaghost, lost his mother, who was described by followers as the only parent he had left. The loss clearly resonated deeply with people who have followed his journey online, with many noting just how painful the moment must be for him and his family.
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Vusi Nova's decision to perform live at the service drew an outpouring of appreciation, with fans praising both his loyalty as a friend and the power of his voice in such a tender setting.
Watch the video below:
How social media users reacted
Followers and fans flooded the post with messages of support. Below are some of the reactions:
@theeetraveller:
"Condolences to the Ncubes, aphumle ngoxolo uMama. 😍"
@nonto0122:
"Papaghost, I remember him saying, ‘That's my best friend’. 💔💔💔 Yoh this hurts deep."
@nonto0122:
"My heart was broken when I heard the news; this must be the most heartbreaking news for the family. The only parent left now. Condolences to the Ncube family."
@thandeka_mncadi:
"I still think the purpose of that voice was for gospel."
@yola_malindi:
"Your performance was amazing. 🙌🙌🏽"
@queen_zee_lately:
"My deepest condolences to Andile and the family. 💐💐🫂🫂🫂"
Andile Ncube’s mom passed away
The Premier Soccer League publicly confirmed the passing of Andile Ncube's mother on Thursday, 19 November 2026.
The PSL released a formal statement offering its condolences to the broadcaster and his family during this difficult time.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za