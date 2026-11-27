MacG's fans pushed him into calling his estranged father live during a Podcast and Chill taping in South Africa

The father's response left viewers stunned, with many saying the podcaster was visibly hurting despite his composure

The clip went viral on X, pulling emotional reactions from fans who felt the moment hit close to home

MacG called his father on 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: macG

Source: Instagram

MacG's fans got more than they bargained for on 26 November 2026 when they convinced the popular South African podcaster to ring his estranged father live on air during a Podcast and Chill taping. The moment, filmed at an indoor couch set against the show's "Chillers" branded backdrop, made for some seriously uncomfortable television.

In the clip, MacG dials his father, who picks up seemingly unaware that he is on a live show. Things get awkward quickly when MacG points out that his father missed his birthday without so much as a phone call. Rather than an apology, the father brushes it off and pivots to what sounds like a casual life philosophy: "You do your thing, I do my thing. You understand? You keep it moving. Life goes on."

MacG confronts his father live on air

MacG doesn't let the call end there. He presses further, telling his father that his mother had mentioned the man keeps calling and wanting to reconcile. The father neither confirms nor denies it convincingly, and the conversation trails off without any real resolution. The on-screen caption said it all: "Chat makes MacG call his father after years 😬👀"

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Watch the full moment here: MacG calls his father live on Podcast and Chill.

SA reacts to the viral phone call

The clip spread quickly on X, and viewers were not short on opinions. Many picked up on what they believed was MacG masking real emotion behind a cool exterior.

@millsopinion:

"You can see the pain in his eyes; this is heartbreaking! Deadbeats are the pits!"

@MlozanaAnele:

"The man is hurting. He pretends to be fine."

@Sibonelo_Mbeje:

"We may act strong, but it's painful; this thing that is done by our fathers, it's up to you as men to break that generational curse."

@PhoiMann:

"McG is a man. He knows that life goes on."

@somelezez__:

"There's nothing to fix because there was nothing to begin with. I really like that." 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

@BhekiBolt:

"Deadbeat without a shame😂😂😂😂😭🤦🏾‍♂️"

@rere_phaks:

"What makes him think MacG doesn't need him because he is a grown-up adult? Disgusting deadbeat!"

@ThabisoMat99590:

"There is pain in his eyes"

MacG shares first payments

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG reveals how losing his radio job led to Podcast and Chill.

He also shared his first R8,000 AdSense payment and the YouTube channel’s peak of R500,000 per month.

Source: Briefly News