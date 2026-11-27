Veteran actor Rapulana Seiphemo got emotional during a sit-down interview on SABC1's Daily Thetha

His daughter sent a surprise voice note celebrating him not just as a star, but as a father and a man

Seiphemo opened up about wishing he had been more present and declared his love for his daughter on air

Rapulana Seiphemo fought back tears on live TV after a surprise message from his daughter. Image: rapulanas

Source: Instagram

Even the toughest men have a soft spot, and for Rapulana Seiphemo, it's his daughter. The veteran South African actor was visibly moved to tears during a live television interview on SABC1's Daily Thetha on Thursday, 26 November 2026, when producers played him an unexpected voice note from his daughter mid-conversation.

The interview, part of a segment titled I Am Legend: Rapulana Seiphemo, took a deeply personal turn the moment his daughter's voice filled the studio. Rather than praising him simply for his celebrated career, she spoke about the man behind the legend — his work ethic, his presence, his guidance, and the bond the two have built over the years.

What Rapulana's daughter said in the tribute

"When I think of my dad, I think of a man who embodies hard work, dedication and passion," she said in the voice note. "Fatherhood is a role that goes beyond titles. It's about presence, responsibility, guidance and the impact that you have on the people around you."

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She went further, reflecting on how their relationship has grown and deepened with time.

"On a personal level, it has been beautiful watching his journey over the years. Seeing his growth, and more importantly, experiencing how our own relationship has evolved. Trust me, I appreciate the bond we've built, and I don't take it for granted."

Rapulana's emotional response

The tribute left Seiphemo visibly overcome. Wiping away tears, he admitted to the interviewer that the moment hit him harder than expected.

"When it fell, I wish I was there more than I had been," he said quietly, acknowledging that fatherhood is an area where he holds himself to a high standard. "Yeah, it does mean a lot to me."

When the interviewer noted how much his daughter clearly loves him, the actor didn't hesitate.

"She should," he replied. "And I love her with all my heart. She knows it. I can go to the end of the world for her."

The clip captures a rare, unguarded side of the actor — best known for his commanding screen presence — reduced to tears by a few honest words from the person who matters most to him.

Watch Rapulana Seiphemo's emotional reaction to his daughter's tribute by clicking the link.

Rapulana Seiphemo got emotional on SABC1 over his daughter's heartfelt tribute. Image: rapulanas

Source: Instagram

Rapulana Seiphemo opens filmmaking mentorship

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rapulana Seiphemo launched a hands-on filmmaking mentorship under his production company, Serakatuma Productions.

The initiative deliberately targets undiscovered youth talent in Rustenburg and surrounding North West communities, often overlooked by the industry.

Source: Briefly News