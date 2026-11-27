Mzansi Magic announced the second season of Uthando Nesthembu Uncut, set to premiere on 11 December

Viewers have been vocal about which Mseleku family members they believe carry the show

Fans are pushing for Mpumelelo and Sne to branch out, leaving Abongwe to take over Izingane Zesithembu

Fans of Uthando Nesthembu are not holding back their opinions on who should stay and who should go, and their sights are firmly set on Mpumelelo Mseleku. The debate kicked off after Mzansi Magic posted a teaser for Uthando Nesthembu Uncut Season 2, which is set to premiere on 11 December at 20:00 on Mzansi Magic channel 161.

Fans push Mpumelelo to go solo

Several viewers took to X to argue that Mpumelelo and Sne are the real draws of the long-running reality show, and that the two should consider launching their own spin-off. Some went further, suggesting that Abongwe should step up and take the reins of Izingane Zesithembu while his sibling carves out a separate path.

@_BafanaMthembu wrote:

"I'm gonna need Mpumelelo to start Uthando Nesthembu the Legacy aphume kwizingane uAbongwe athathe izintambo I wanna see something."

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@Siwe70500740 added:

"Sne and Mpumelelo are the show, and they should start their own thing sana; their own little families are enough numbers to compete with that Izingane Zesithembu nonsense."

See post here:

Can Abongwe hold it down alone?

Not everyone was enthusiastic about Abongwe going solo, though. Some users questioned whether he had what it takes to anchor a reality show without his siblings beside him.

@zimkhitha4 pointed out:

"Oh, the family is divided, and Abo must understand she won't succeed on reality TV without her siblings."

@Londeka1979 was equally blunt, writing:

"Yini ayifundele if she can't see what exactly contributes to the show?"

Tirelo flaunted her family in Christmas photoshoot

Izingane Zes'thembu star Tirelo Kale shared a festive family shoot on Instagram on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The photos feature Tirelo, her husband Sbindi Mseleku and their son Siya dressed up for the Christmas season.

Source: Briefly News