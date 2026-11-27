OMODA South Africa unveiled DJ Maphorisa as its newest brand ambassador at a star-studded Midrand event

The partnership ties Maphorisa to the brand's expanding vehicle range, including an upcoming model set for 2027

The collaboration signals OMODA's push deeper into South African music and street culture

Maphorisa celebrated a major career milestone after being announced as OMODA South Africa's latest brand ambassador at his birthday bash. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Facebook

DJ Maphorisa is officially the face of OMODA South Africa. The automotive brand made the announcement on 15 November 2026 at DX in Midrand, where the celebrated producer and DJ was marking his birthday, turning the celebration into a full brand moment.

Maphorisa is widely credited as one of the architects of Amapiano's global rise. Alongside Kabza De Small as one half of the Scorpion Kings, he helped carry a distinctly South African sound to international audiences over more than a decade. His reach goes well beyond music, with a personal style and entrepreneurial instinct that have made him a fixture in the country's creative and cultural conversations.

Maphorisa's role in OMODA campaigns

As brand ambassador, Maphorisa will front campaigns tied to OMODA's growing vehicle line-up. That includes the flagship C9 and the forthcoming C4, which is expected to arrive in South African showrooms during the first quarter of 2027. Fans can also expect collaborative content, public appearances and brand experiences in the months ahead.

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One of the first major events on the calendar is OMODA's Friendsmas celebration on 5 December, now in its second year. The festive event is designed to bring together customers, fans and the broader public around music and community. Lungelo Zwane, Brand Manager for OMODA and JAECOO, said:

"Maphorisa represents a generation of South Africans who have built their own lane and own it with confidence. He doesn't follow trends; he sets them, and that is precisely the kind of individuality we celebrate at OMODA. Our vehicles are designed for people who want to stand out, who are confident in their own identity and aren't afraid to express it. Few people embody that spirit quite like he does. Culture isn't something we borrow for a campaign. It's where our customers live, so it's where we choose to show up, consistently and authentically."

DJ Maphorisa's birthday celebrations came with a big announcement as OMODA South Africa welcomed him into its ambassador family. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Facebook

OMODA's push into South African culture

The appointment reflects a deliberate strategy from OMODA to build a presence in the creative spaces where South African culture is shaped, rather than engaging with it from the outside. Music, fashion and street culture have become key platforms for the brand to connect with audiences who care about more than just what a vehicle does on paper.

The ambassadorial partnership is expected to run beyond the C4's local debut, with OMODA using it to deepen ties with the country's music and creative communities well into 2027.

Maphorisa stunned many with his reported Nigerian roots

South Africans reacted with shock after claims surfaced that DJ Maphorisa has Nigerian roots through his father.

The revelation sparked an online debate about nationality, heritage, and how citizenship is determined in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News