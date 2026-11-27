Lebo Mlangeni Dedicates Music Business Award to Late Father Babsy Mlangeni
- Lebo Mlangeni's agency won a major award at the inaugural Music Business Awards in November
- The win came less than two months after his legendary father, Babsy Mlangeni, passed away at 83
- Lebo opened up about growing up in Babsy's household and what shaped his path in the industry
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Music executive and publicist Lebo Mlangeni has paid tribute to his late father, legendary South African musician Bernard "Babsy" Mlangeni, by dedicating a career milestone to him.
His agency, Jozi Entertainment, claimed the Best Music PR and Marketing Agency award at the inaugural Music Business Awards on 21 November. The honour arrived less than two months after Babsy's passing on 1 October, at the age of 83, giving the moment a weight that went well beyond professional pride.
Talking to TshisaLIVE, Lebo described the win as a reflection of years of quiet, behind-the-scenes work and of what his company has contributed to the local music industry. He also spoke about the significance of an independent, black-owned business earning recognition at that level, saying it proved such companies could compete and deliver real results.
Growing up in a musical household
For Lebo, music was always present. His childhood home was filled with musicians, industry conversations and the kind of people who shaped South Africa's entertainment landscape. Living under Babsy's roof gave him an early sense of what it really takes to build a lasting career, long before he understood the business side of the industry.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
He was clear, though, that carrying the Mlangeni name never meant coasting on it. While the family legacy opened his eyes to what was possible, he always intended to carve out his own identity and earn his place. Looking back, he credits much of his work ethic and approach to the environment in which he grew up.
Lebo's plans to honour Babsy's legacy
As he builds on this latest achievement, Lebo says he wants to be remembered for more than the artists and projects associated with his name. Creating opportunities for others, developing people and nurturing lasting relationships in the industry matter just as much to him as personal success.
He also hopes his journey will serve as encouragement for young people chasing meaningful goals, regardless of the obstacles in front of them. His father's values, he said, continue to guide him, and honouring that influence while establishing his own footprint in South African music remains central to everything he is working towards.
Trevor Noah Earns 5th Grammy Nomination
In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah scored his fifth Grammy nomination for his Netflix special Joy in the Trenches in the Best Comedy Album category.
The 69th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set for 7 February 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za