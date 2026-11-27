Lebo Mlangeni's agency won a major award at the inaugural Music Business Awards in November

The win came less than two months after his legendary father, Babsy Mlangeni, passed away at 83

Lebo opened up about growing up in Babsy's household and what shaped his path in the industry

Lebo Mlangeni honoured late music legend Babsy Mlangeni after Jozi Entertainment's big win. Image: trufm

Source: Facebook

Music executive and publicist Lebo Mlangeni has paid tribute to his late father, legendary South African musician Bernard "Babsy" Mlangeni, by dedicating a career milestone to him.

His agency, Jozi Entertainment, claimed the Best Music PR and Marketing Agency award at the inaugural Music Business Awards on 21 November. The honour arrived less than two months after Babsy's passing on 1 October, at the age of 83, giving the moment a weight that went well beyond professional pride.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, Lebo described the win as a reflection of years of quiet, behind-the-scenes work and of what his company has contributed to the local music industry. He also spoke about the significance of an independent, black-owned business earning recognition at that level, saying it proved such companies could compete and deliver real results.

Growing up in a musical household

For Lebo, music was always present. His childhood home was filled with musicians, industry conversations and the kind of people who shaped South Africa's entertainment landscape. Living under Babsy's roof gave him an early sense of what it really takes to build a lasting career, long before he understood the business side of the industry.

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He was clear, though, that carrying the Mlangeni name never meant coasting on it. While the family legacy opened his eyes to what was possible, he always intended to carve out his own identity and earn his place. Looking back, he credits much of his work ethic and approach to the environment in which he grew up.

Lebo's plans to honour Babsy's legacy

As he builds on this latest achievement, Lebo says he wants to be remembered for more than the artists and projects associated with his name. Creating opportunities for others, developing people and nurturing lasting relationships in the industry matter just as much to him as personal success.

He also hopes his journey will serve as encouragement for young people chasing meaningful goals, regardless of the obstacles in front of them. His father's values, he said, continue to guide him, and honouring that influence while establishing his own footprint in South African music remains central to everything he is working towards.

Lebo Mlangeni honoured his late dad, Babsy Mlangeni, after Jozi Entertainment scooped a major award. Image: Babsy Mlangeni

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News