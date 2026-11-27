A tiny Karoo town put South Africa on the global map at the 2026 International Emmy Awards in November

The documentary followed children who build and race handmade wire cars in the small town of Philipstown

South Africans flooded social media with pride after the historic win was announced

Philipstown Wire Car Grand Prix Wins International Emmy for Best Sports Documentary

Source: Instagram

South Africa made history at the 2026 International Emmy Awards when The Philipstown Wire Car Grand Prix took home the award for Best Sports Documentary, sending waves of pride across the country.

The documentary is set in Philipstown, a small town in the heart of the Karoo desert, where children craft miniature wire cars from scraps and whatever materials they can find. During the press room segment, one of the award recipients summed up the film's heart perfectly: "In a tiny town in the middle of the South African desert... kids make wire cars out of wire and whatever scraps they have, and they don't have much. But what they do have is imagination and community and big, big dreams."

A Karoo story celebrated on the world stage

The win has been widely described as a historic moment for South African television. Emmah_hbiz captured the mood on Instagram, writing: "Who would have thought that children racing homemade wire cars in a small South African town would end up making international television history? The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix has officially won an International Emmy for Best Sports Documentary, making history for South Africa. A beautiful story of childhood, creativity and community in the Karoo is now being celebrated on the world stage. Another reason to be proud of Mzansi. 🇿🇦"

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Watch the press room moment from the International Emmy Awards here.

Reactions pour in from fans

The clip drew an outpouring of emotion from viewers across the globe. Below are some of the responses:

@zerocarboncharge: "Making us proud!!! 🇿🇦 Congratulations"

@katjazzven: "Ammmmmmazzzzzzing! My eyes are welling up, and my heart is full."

@tobywebb2010: "So proud when seeing South Africans win on the world stage!! We have so many challenges here, so many people in need, and yet so many winners!!"

@kekeletsokolisang: "Finally the world is catching up to our sparkle✨✨"

@the_kaptiv: "Watched it recently and we bought some of the cars. Such a great project, and really, beautiful storytelling and camera work."

@alettawessels: "Well done! A wonderful project. Loaded with emotion and capturing small-town living!"

@michelefromearth: "Philipstown, jou Doring! ❤️🔥🇿🇦"

Source: Briefly News