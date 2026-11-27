Skepta fired back at an X user who claimed South Africans don't know his music ahead of his 2027 Cape Town and Johannesburg shows

The UK rapper was added to the Milk + Cookies Festival lineup following the release of his new album The Fork and Knife

Fans jumped to Skepta's defence, quoting his lyrics to prove they knew exactly who he was

Briefly News gained some insight from the organisers of Milk + Cookies on what Skepta's inclusion means for the brand

Skepta clapped back at an SA fan who said Mzansi doesn't know his songs before the 2027 Tour. Image: Neil Mockford/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Skepta is not here for the doubt. The UK rapper shut down critics on X who questioned whether South African audiences would even know his music ahead of his 2027 Milk + Cookies Festival appearances.

The drama kicked off when X user @ThinasonkeNgidi replied to a conversation involving Skepta and the festival account, writing: "Yes he's fine as hell, but come on now, we don't even know his songs."

Skepta, who goes by Big Smoke on the platform, was not amused. "Who is we?!" he shot back. "You 'fine as hell' crew just started this propaganda on TikTok zzzz. Where's all my original South African supporters that couldn't give anything about a face card or a fashion week?!"

Skepta shuts down "tough crowd" claims

It did not stop there. When another troll suggested he would face a tough crowd in South Africa, Skepta dismissed the idea entirely. "There is no such thing as a tough crowd if you love the music you make. Skepta in South Africa is gonna be vibe dkwtfyta," he wrote.

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He doubled down when pushed further: "I will learn what?! I'm not acting; you're acting like I haven't performed to people who don't know me before. I'm being paid; there will be a microphone and speakers, so I repeat.. There is no such thing as a tough crowd if you love the music you make."

The following day, he added: "I been doing this for years; there isn't a single stage I couldn't perform on... wtfayeta."

Skepta was confirmed for the Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa lineup, with shows scheduled for Cape Town on 29 January 2027 and Johannesburg on 31 January 2027. The booking follows the release of his new album, The Fork and Knife.

SA fans clap back with lyrics

Supporters flooded the replies to prove the doubters wrong, many quoting his music directly.

@lebowaBloem cited a fan-favourite verse: "When I was in school, being African was a diss, / Sounds like you need help saying my surname, Miss, / Tried to communicate.. / But every day is like another episode of Everybody Hates Chris" — adding, "Greatest I've ever heard ...been a fan ever since."

@MercyG10306 wrote: "He should speak for himself, please. I'm a big smoke fan. Skepta for the girls and the boys🙌🙌"

@theweekndstann demanded: "You have to perform that in Jhb😭😭"

@Hunterroseeee added: "I'm hereeeeeee😭 🇿🇦 from Konnichiwa to The Fork & Knife! Trusssssst me😭🤍"

@luminarydlusion kept it short: "Trust a stupid girl to make all South Africans look bad."

@rawnbtw was equally unbothered by the original commenter: "She's speaking French, big bruh we don't know her😭"

SA on the global map

In a previous report from Briefly News, a tiny Karoo town put South Africa on the global map at the 2026 International Emmy Awards in November.

The documentary followed children who build and race handmade wire cars in the small town of Philipstown.

Source: Briefly News