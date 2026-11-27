Thando Vokwana, husband of South African singer Thabsie, shared a heartfelt post marking a major milestone in their relationship

He reflected on a year of emotional, mental, and health struggles that tested him in unexpected ways

His candid words about love being a deliberate choice moved followers who flooded the comments with anniversary wishes

Thabsie’s husband, Thando Vokwana, celebrated their anniversary. Image: thabsie_sa

Source: Instagram

Thando Vokwana, husband of South African singer-songwriter Thabsie, got candid about a rough year and what has kept him grounded through it all.

On Friday, 27 November 2026, Thabsie's husband, Thando, took to Instagram to mark eleven years of marriage with a black-and-white photo of the couple embracing. The post was as much a reflection on hardship as it was a celebration, with Thando describing a year that pushed him to his limits on multiple fronts.

Thabsie’s husband opens up on health battles

"This year has tested me in ways I could never have anticipated. Emotionally, mentally and through the seemingly relentless battles on the health front," he wrote. Despite the weight of those struggles, he said he has held on to gratitude and found meaning in small daily wins.

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Thando did not shy away from the realities of long-term commitment either.

"Marriage remains one of those things I'm incredibly grateful for. It's not easy, and it certainly isn't always sunshine and roses. It requires patience, grace, understanding and, perhaps most importantly, the conscious decision to keep choosing each other — even on the days when it's easier not to," he shared.

Thabsie’s husband celebrates 11 years of marriage

His words painted a picture of love as an active, ongoing choice rather than a passive feeling.

"Learning that love is as much a deliberate choice as it is a feeling, and that sometimes simply getting through the difficult days together is a victory in itself," he added.

He closed the tribute with warmth:

"Somehow, we've made it through eleven years of this thing called marriage. Imperfectly, intentionally and, above all, together. Here's to finding light in the darker days, celebrating the little victories and continuing to choose each other."

The Again hitmaker responded simply in the comments with:

"I love you. ♥️"

See Thando's anniversary post on Instagram:

Followers were clearly moved by the tribute. Below are some of the reactions:

@tinho_premium said:

"🥹🥹🥹🥹 Happy anniversary to you and wifey Broski."

@zenandemfenyana remarked:

"Happy Anniversary my loves 😍❤️😍❤️"

@akhenimemfenyana commented:

"A love that was written in the stars. Happy Anniversary my loves 🥺♥️"

@ofentse_sefolo shared:

"Happy anniversary! 🤍 May God continue to bless your union."

@doctor_bee_ responded:

"This marriage is almost in high school 🥺happy anniversary, my humans ❤️"

Thabsie's husband shared an emotional anniversary tribute. Image: voks_85

Source: Instagram

Thabsie’s holiday snaps have SA drooling

Briefly News previously reported that Thabsie left her followers blown away when she posted snaps of her banging hot body.

The Ubuyanini singer was joined by her husband and celeb friend Nomuzi in dropping the most fire thirst traps.

Source: Briefly News