Nota Baloyi's father appeared on the SABS Network's Father Figures Podcast and made a stunning confession about his son

The family arranged for people to accompany Nota without telling him where he was going

The revelation left social media users divided, with some mocking Nota and others praising his family for stepping in

Nota Baloyi’s dad shared how they tricked him into a mental facility. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi's father has gone public with a story that few expected to hear — that the family quietly arranged for the controversial music executive to be admitted to a mental health facility without his knowledge.

The admission came during SABS Network's Father Figures Podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday, 26 November 2026. Speaking in what appeared to be an outdoor, garden-style interview setting, Nota's father recounted how the family organised people to come for Nota while he was busy putting up a billboard in honour of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, who was shot dead.

"We arranged people to come for him. And then we were just sitting at the back. They went there for him. He didn't notice. He didn't know. He thought maybe they were just good people," his father explained on the podcast.

According to the account, Nota got into the car without suspecting anything and was driven to a facility where he stayed for approximately four days.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Why Nota's family intervened

Reactions online pointed to Nota's very public struggles following his divorce from Berita Khumalo as a possible trigger for the family's concern. One commenter wrote that Nota "was never the same after that divorce," while others were quick to push back against any stigma around the story.

Watch the clip below:

The clip spread quickly, drawing a range of responses from X users:

@TheeBLCKBARBI highlighted:

"He can't even allow his father to talk without interrupting.."

@FollowMakhi asked:

"So his family suspected that maybe he is mad? 😭😭😭😭"

@GirlHeineken_ said:

"They love him so much"

@LindeniLebea argued:

"Mental health facilities aren't for 'crazy' people. Nota was grieving, and his family that loves him saw kgori he needs help navigating grief. People are going through a lot; there should be nothing shameful or disparaging coming out of anyone's mouth about accessing mental health"

@DaReal_EmKay47 shared:

"Nhlamulo was never the same after that divorce. Bro lost it."

@maalchannel remarked:

"I sympathise with the dad; having such a brilliant mind isn't easy."

@scmojela1 commented:

"I'm not crazy, my mother had me tested' -Sheldon Cooper. "I'm not crazy, my father had me tested". Nota Baloyi."

@soutafrikan claimed:

"We all have mental issues... Some worse than others. I'm happy that he's actually functioning."

Nota Baloyi’s father stands by him

Nota Baloyi's father has always had his son's back, as previously reported by Briefly News, and stood ten toes down after Nota was accused of sexual assault.

Nota Baloyi was released on R5,000 bail at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 7 October 2024.

Source: Briefly News