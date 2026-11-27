Naquueda Claims Cyan Boujee Is Wanted by Police After SASMA Brawl
- Naquueda went on a podcast calling out Cyan Boujee after their physical altercation at the 2026 South African Social Media Awards
- The SASMA fight allegedly started when Cyan booed Naquueda's acceptance speech and suggested the win was bought
- Naquueda told the podcast audience that police are actively looking for Cyan, who she says is hiding out in Sun City
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Naquueda is not letting this one go. In a fiery podcast appearance, the South African influencer went after Cyan Boujee, claiming the police have issued a warrant for her arrest following their very public brawl at the 2026 South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) in Johannesburg.
What happened at the SASMAs?
The drama kicked off on 22 November 2026 when the two influencers clashed at the annual ceremony. Tension reportedly flared after Naquueda picked up an award and Cyan allegedly booed her during the acceptance speech, insinuating the win had been purchased. Things escalated quickly, and footage that circulated on social media showed the confrontation turning physical, with hair pulling that brought Naquueda to the floor while bystanders recorded the chaos. After the incident, Naquueda said she planned to open a case, while Cyan showed little remorse, reportedly saying she'd do it again.
Cyan Boujee seemingly takes a swipe at MaWhoo after she reveals she's single: "3 years and counting"
Naquueda's podcast callout
Now Naquueda has taken her grievance to a podcast couch, and she is not holding back. Seated in front of a "Chillers Punch" branded backdrop, she addressed Cyan directly, telling her to stop posting luxury content on social media while allegedly evading the authorities.
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"You're busy running away. The police are looking for you. You're wanted," she said, gesturing animatedly. "Come back to Joburg. Stop being there in Sun City acting like you're having the time of your life."
She went further, mocking what she described as Cyan's unbothered social media presence. "You're busy out here posting like, my LV, my what, what, what. You warrant of arrest the Pumis. They are looking."
Reactions on X were mixed, with some users taking Cyan's side and others finding humour in the situation.
@Lindo_f_lazy: "She just bought a G-Wagon, relax wena and drink chillers punch"
@Rotshilamaps: "I stand with Cyan dis girl wa phapha"
@MdevaMalebo: "Reward for the one who can guess it 😅😅"
Cyan posts cryptic post about MaWhoo
In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee’s cryptic Instagram Story, posted after MaWhoo announced her split, has reignited speculation over their public feud and the man at its centre still.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za