A fan praised Sdumo Mtshali for his hard work, referencing his supposed kasi bioskop beginnings

The Polygamist star shot back with a quick correction that left social media users in stitches

Netizens then reminded everyone how Sdumo actually broke into the industry

Sdumo Mtshali slammed a fan on X. Image: sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Actor Sdumo Mtshali, best known for playing Jonasi on The Polygamist, found himself in a lighthearted moment on X after a fan's well-meaning compliment missed the mark entirely.

On 26 November 2026, an X user posting as @zynnitta_true shared a photo of Sdumo with the caption "Jonasi 🥹🥹". In the comments, a fan named @Asaras praised the actor's journey, writing: "Vele ngikhumbule ngikabuka ama movie akho kwi Kasi bioskop, you are the living proof kuthi if you work hard success does show up..." The fan was essentially crediting kasi bioskop screenings, the informal township cinema setups where locally produced films are often screened, as part of Sdumo's come-up story.

Sdumo, however, was quick to set the record straight. Replying directly under his own post, he wrote: "I've never been in a kasi bioskop."

How Sdumo really broke into acting

The brief exchange sent netizens digging into the actor's actual origin story. Sdumo Mtshali rose to prominence after winning Class Act Season 1 on SABC 1, a talent competition that scouted the most gifted actors across South Africa. It was that platform, not kasi bioskop screenings, that launched his career.

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Several users weighed in on what the fan may have been thinking, and others offered clarity on the kasi bioskop confusion. Below are some of the reactions:

@King_Chaba: "So dude doesn't know he got into the industry through class act."

@Khumalothando19: "And akaze Nkulunkulu, kwanto-ke ethi Kasi bioskop ayikho 😭"

@XimbaX67326: "They were showing Sdumo's movies illegally at the posters kasi bioskop, a local illegal cinema"

@AboutThatLife28: "Sdumo won Class Act All Male season 1, right??? And Abdul, Pallence, Tumi Cindy, they were in all gender season, and Tumi won as a Female; she was really cursing on her audition; they had to tell her to do another set, and Abdul won for guys; he was a fure fighter from KZN"

@Bj_mfusi: "Mhlampe usisi ebesho ku Class act."

@Rati_Zoe: "And that's true. He won class act, guys🔥🔥"

The post racked up more than 1,700 likes and over 100 reposts, with the comment section serving as an impromptu history lesson on how South Africa's favourite polygamous star actually got his start.

Anele Mdoda gives KFC commercial thumbs up

Briefly News shared Anele Mdoda's praise for KFC's new Streetwise Family ad.

The ad features beloved South African actors Sdumo Mtshali and Zikhona Sodlaka in an emotional family storytelling format that caught Anele Mdoda's and many South Africans' eyes.

Source: Briefly News