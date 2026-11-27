Rapper Emtee went on an expletive-filled Instagram Live that left fans genuinely concerned about his well-being

The clip quickly spread on X, with many pointing to the star's turbulent recent years as added context

Supporters called on Pearl Thusi to reach out to the rapper and find out how he is doing

Fans are worried about Entee and have asked Pearl Thusi to check on him. Image: emteethehustla, pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee set tongues wagging on 25 November 2026 after a fiery Instagram Live session circulated widely on X, with fans unsettled by what they saw.

In the selfie-style stream, broadcast under the username "emteethehustla," the rapper launched into a string of expletives aimed squarely at his viewers, saying, "F me? Man, F you. Your mama, your grandmama, your great-grandmama, your ancestors. Yeah, man." The confrontational outburst, delivered directly into the camera from what looked like an indoor hallway, quickly found its way onto X, where it racked up significant attention.

Why fans are worried about Emtee

The clip landed against the backdrop of a rough few years for the rapper. Baby mama drama has repeatedly overshadowed his career, and he has faced a string of accusations, all of which he denied. For many followers, the Live felt like yet another red flag, and they were quick to call on someone close to him to step in.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Industry peer Pearl Thusi became the focal point of that appeal, with fans hoping she would reach out and confirm the rapper was doing well.

Watch the clip that got everyone talking here:

How social media users reacted

Not everyone read the moment the same way. While some were genuinely concerned, others found humour in it or offered a more grounded take on where Emtee currently stands. Below are some of the reactions from X:

@Zikamnyamane: "Someone ask Pearl Thusi to check on Emtee just to know if all is OK."

@Zamie8909: "Lol I like this guy though, his funny and 😂😂😂 would be the best comedian"

@1lihle\_: "Off the drugs but soooo much better 🤣🤣🤣"

@tappedin\_2: "You lose a lot of weight when you stop sipping. Men always tryna find sumn wrong; this broer functioning @ 100%. He just let go of the syrup"

@Musta25270876: "😅 South Africa's 'Charleston White' 😅😅"

@Tk00756094260: "People like to go on EMTEEs live just to startle him ND when he responds."

Emtee letter to daughter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee posted the official cover art for his upcoming album on Instagram, named after his young daughter.

The Roll Up hitmaker wrote a heartfelt caption about missing his children and hoping to reunite with them one day.

Source: Briefly News