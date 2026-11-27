Metro FM officially launched the MMA27 in Durban as the station marks a major broadcasting milestone

The awards ceremony is set to be bigger and more inclusive, with Durban confirmed as the host city once again

Presenter Zola Zee stole the spotlight at the launch event, sending fans into a frenzy on social media

Metro FM Music Awards 2027 launch in Durban. Image: zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

The countdown to MMA27 is on, and South African music fans are already buzzing after Metro FM officially unveiled the Metro FM Music Awards 2027 at the Oceans Rooftop Apartment in Durban on Friday, 27 November 2026.

The launch doubles as a milestone moment for the station, which is celebrating 40 years on air as it steps into its fifth decade of broadcasting. SABC Group Executive for Radio, Nada Wotshela, set the tone for what's ahead.

"As we celebrate 40 years of METRO FM, we are looking ahead with an exciting vision for the future of the METRO FM Music Awards. Our ambition is to continue growing the property beyond the awards evening, creating meaningful opportunities to celebrate artists, engage audiences and contribute to the development of South Africa's music industry throughout the year. MMA27 is an opportunity to honour the legacy we have built while embracing the new sounds, talent and possibilities shaping the future of our music industry," Wotshela said.

Durban rolls out the red carpet for MMA27

Durban was confirmed once again as the host city, and eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele welcomed the news with open arms.

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Established in 2000, the MMAs have spent more than two decades recognising artistic excellence across South Africa's diverse music landscape. MMA27 promises to push that vision further, with content and experiences stretching well beyond a single awards night through radio, television, digital platforms and live events. The ceremony will be broadcast on SABC television and streamed on SABC+.

Zola Zee lights up the launch

While the event itself made major news, it was presenter Zola Zee who had fans completely distracted. Metro FM shared footage of her holding it down on The Touchdown for Maskandi Thursdays at the launch, and the response was immediate.

@zanelepotelwa: "Zola is EVERYTHING 🥹😭😍🥰"

@bucie_nkomo: "Oooh she looks stunning"

@tshwarelo_mthethwa: "This lady is so beautiful, always 🙌"

@neeh_m: "She is leaving no crumbs 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥she is eating us alive"

@old_skooljunkie: "I swear I'm straight.... BUT yayinhle injomane...😍😍😍😍😍"

@bellisimore_45: "Njomane ❤️in my next life I'm Zulu, I tell you"

@mbalinyuta: "Beautiful Zola 🔥"

Usimamane confronts DJ Sabby

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sabby called out Usimamane on Metro FM after a missed interview, but the rapper later urged him to text first, exposing tensions over radio respect.

Source: Briefly News