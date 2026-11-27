Inno Morolong reportedly issued a public statement denying that her nightlife work is linked to criminal exploitation after a recruitment post caused widespread alarm

The reality TV personality had shared a post seeking light-skinned, coloured, and white girls to work as dancers at a Lagos club, with flights and accommodation covered

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese is among those Morolong reportedly accused of spreading defamatory claims without factual basis

Inno Morolong defended herself after a controversial Lagos club advert. Image: innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong has allegedly broken her silence following a wave of public backlash over a Lagos club recruitment post that many South Africans called a textbook human trafficking operation.

The reality TV personality and self-described businesswoman in nightlife and entertainment issued a formal statement on 26 November 2026, pushing back against allegations that her work is tied to criminal exploitation. The statement was shared by blog Buzz Life News on 27 November 2026.

The controversy erupted after Morolong posted an Instagram Story seeking light-skinned, coloured, and white girls to work as dancers at a Lagos club she is personally linked to. The post offered to cover flights, visas, and accommodation, required no prior experience, and asked interested applicants to send a 360-degree video of themselves along with full-length pictures to her personal page. It spread rapidly on X, where many South Africans raised serious concerns about the nature of the opportunity.

Morolong's response to the backlash

In her statement, Morolong positioned herself as a legitimate businesswoman whose work spans hosting, brand representation, marketing, and audience engagement. She insisted the nightlife sector makes a meaningful contribution to South Africa's economy and warned that unsubstantiated allegations were damaging her livelihood, reputation, and personal life.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

She also called out March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese by name, accusing her of spreading defamatory claims without factual basis. Morolong said she is willing to cooperate with DIRCO's head of Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, who previously reacted to one of her controversial adverts, and closed her statement with a call for accountability grounded in facts rather than hearsay.

Read Buzz Life News's post sharing Morolong's alleged statement:

How X users reacted

The statement did little to ease concern online. Here's what some X users had to say:

@Khutso_N said:

"Girl bye… 🙄🙄 you think we all from Sesame Street 😏😄"

@Tb0Touch shared:

"I don't think she understands what a pimp actually is. Saying, 'All my girls are happy working at the club' is exactly what makes her a pimp. Their happiness doesn't change the nature of her role."

@bigkdarockstar remarked:

"She thinks we're all from KZN, this one."

Inno Morolong called out Jacinta Ngobese in a statement addressing a controversial Lagos recruitment post. Image: innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong marks one year sober

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Inno Morolong celebrated one year of sobriety in 2025, sharing her transformation journey publicly.

At the time, the club host and reality TV star reflected on past struggles with alcohol-related incidents.

Source: Briefly News