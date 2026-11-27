Dr Matthew made a bold and unprompted claim about Sol from the Mac G podcast during a live session that caught viewers off guard

The livestream quickly spread across social media, drawing strong reactions from people who found his comments out of line

Sol's fans and other netizens weighed in, with many questioning Dr Matthew's motives for targeting the podcaster

Dr Matthew made controversial claims about Sol Phenduka, leaving social media users questioning his remarks. Image: Matthew Lani, Sol Phenduka

Source: Facebook

Dr Matthew stirred up a storm online after a livestream clip of him making unsavoury comments about Sol, a personality from the Mac G podcast, went viral.

In the footage, which was filmed in a casual home setting, Dr Matthew launched into an unprompted monologue about Sol, claiming that whenever he sees him, he gets the impression that he sweats heavily and has a body odour problem. He acknowledged the comments were coming from his own imagination, saying:

“Maybe it's not the case. It's just my mind being silly.”

What did Dr Matthew say about Sol?

Dr Matthew linked his perception to Sol's weight, saying:

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"Maybe it's because of his weight that I get that impression, but I just feel like, like, if I was sitting next to him... that sweat, yes."

He repeatedly called it his "silly mind," though the admission did little to soften the impact of the remarks for many viewers. The clip spread rapidly on X, where it racked up more than 180,000 views, with users split between finding it entertaining and condemning it as an unprovoked attack.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the viral clip

Reactions online were largely critical of Dr Matthew. Here is what X users had to say:

@SciencetistT:

"Why is this psycho going after Sol? 😳"

@dira12jay:

"This is not funny. When did you guys get such freedom to be rude and insult people unprovoked? Mxm. 🚮"

@Rogerthat_1652:

"He is definitely seeking relevance. He looks like he has bad breath himself."

@Mamo83223351:

"This is not funny, Sol must not mention him in the podcast because that’s what he wants: attention."

Matthew Lani made claims about DJ Zinhle

Social media personality Mathew Lani made a bold claim about DJ Zinhle's Era accessories brand in a viral video.

Lani alleged the popular South African brand was simply a rebranded product sourced from Chinese wholesale suppliers like Alibaba.

Source: Briefly News