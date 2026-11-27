Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango recalled earning as much as R500,000 a week at the height of his music career

The musician suffered a stroke on stage in December 2022 and admitted he had no idea how serious it would be

L'vovo opened up about his journey and past lifestyle choices in his new Mzansi Magic reality show

L'vovo has reflected on his days of earning R500,000 a week, opening up about the regrets that followed his stroke. Image: L'vovo Derango

Source: Facebook

Kwaito star Thokozani "L'vovo Derrango" Ndlovu has been candid about his dazzling rise, the wealth he accumulated, and the regrets that followed his stroke in 2022. The 47-year-old Newcastle-born musician shared his story on his new 13-episode reality show, Life with L'vovo, which premiered on Mzansi Magic on Thursday, 26 November. The series traces his recovery while casting a look back at the life he built and the one he nearly lost.

L'vovo's earnings at his peak

At his commercial peak, L'vovo was raking in serious money. He recalled pulling in at least R300,000 over a single weekend, with some weeks reaching as much as R500,000 from music and live performances. Hits like Resista, Bayangisukela and Palesa kept him busy and his bank account full, funding a lifestyle to match.

That all changed on 23 December 2022. Performing at an event in Ndwedwe, L'vovo had already finished three songs when, midway through his fourth, his vision began to fade, and he started losing his balance. He gripped the stage poles to stay upright before calling on the MC for help and asking for water. Shortly after, he was carried out on a stretcher and rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a stroke.

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L'vovo reflected on making half a million rand weekly at the height of his career, revealing some of the things he wishes he had done differently. Image: L'vovo

Source: Facebook

Life after the stroke

L'vovo admitted that he had little understanding of what a stroke actually meant or the toll it could take. He had assumed he would be back on his feet within a month. Instead, it marked the start of a long and ongoing recovery.

Looking back, he expressed regret about some of the choices he made during his years of success, acknowledging that his lifestyle may have played a role in his health decline. He questioned whether things might have been different had he lived more carefully.

Despite everything, L'vovo said he remains grateful to God for keeping him alive and holds onto hope that he will come back stronger, even as he acknowledged that his recovery is far from complete.

Lvovo made a bold claim

Lvovo made a bold claim on a podcast that the late Mampintsha was the one who invented Gqom music.

The statement sparked heated debate online, with many music fans disputing the timeline of the genre's origins.

Source: Briefly News