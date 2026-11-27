Nandi Madida posted a carousel of clips showing her husband, Zakes Bantwini, helping her with her hair

The musician wore a hilariously focused expression while working through Nandi's locks, and fans couldn't get enough

Zakes himself jumped into the comments with a funny remark about his street credibility taking a hit

Zakes Bantwini melted hearts after a video showed him gently undoing Nandi Madida's hair, giving fans a glimpse of their sweet bond. Image: Nandi Mngoma, Zakes Bantwini

Source: Facebook

Nandi Madida gave her followers a glimpse into her home life after sharing a playful carousel of clips featuring her husband Zakes Bantwini tending to her hair, and the moment quickly won hearts online. The presenter and singer posted the video about a day ago, captioning it with a swipe prompt and writing:

"I have the best husband. 🥹🤍"

The clips showed Zakes carefully working through her hair with a straight face that suggested he was treating the task with the utmost professionalism.

Zakes Bantwini's serious face steals the show

It was that concentrated expression that had fans in stitches. Rather than goofing around, Zakes approached hair duty with the kind of focus you'd expect from a surgeon. His look of total commitment while undoing Nandi's style quickly became the talking point of the post.

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Zakes himself couldn't resist poking fun at the moment, jumping into the comments and writing:

"My street cred gone 🥲, bazothini olova ekasi. 🙈😂😂"

The post also doubled as a nod to South African winemaking, as Nandi used the moment to celebrate her brother Justice Mukheli and the Nedbank Alchemy 2026 campaign, a limited-edition Chenin Blanc by Shawn Mathyse whose proceeds go towards The Alchemist Fund.

Watch the video below:

Fans and celebrities gush over the couple

Fellow celebrities and fans were quick to show love in the comments. TV personality Thando Thabethe dropped a string of heart-eye emojis, while presenter Gabi Silet reacted with laughter and love. The reactions kept rolling in, with followers charmed by both Zakes's deadpan dedication and the couple's easy chemistry.

@drnelliepaeds wrote:

"Zakes is very serious about this job. 😂"

@khuba_elihle added:

"It's the serious face; he knows what he's doing. 😂😍"

@msa_shoes commented:

"Please also pay for this service; the way he is taking it seriously, his face. 😂❤️"

@one_basupi chimed in:

"His focus is focused. 😂😍"

@julietmartin.mua summed it up with:

"Well-trained gurl. 🤌🏻✨💖"

@msa_shoes added a second comment:

"The best husband that comes from God! Sweet Nandi. ❤️"

Nandi Madida weighed in on F1 in Rwanda

Nandi Madida took to X to share her thoughts after Rwanda announced it would host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix.

The singer praised Rwanda and Singapore as examples of nations that turned their fortunes around through strong governance.

Source: Briefly News