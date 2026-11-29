South African star Tyla took home a major prize at the 2026 Soul Train Awards on 28 November 2026

Her hit song 'Chanel' earned her the R&B/Soul Song of The Year title at the ceremony

The win divided fans online, with some questioning whether 'Chanel' fits the R&B/Soul category

South Africans are thrilled as Tyla wins Best RnB song Chanel. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Musician Tyla has added another award to her growing collection, winning R&B/Soul Song of the Year at the 2026 Soul Train Awards on 28 November for her hit track Chanel.

The multi-award-winning star, who recently met Tylon Smith, has steadily built her profile on the global stage since her breakthrough with Water.

Her popular song Chanel previously sparked a debate online when Yung Miami accused the singer of plagiarism.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula announced the news on his X account that Chanel served as one of her most commercially successful releases yet, and the Soul Train win cements its place as a fan favourite.

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South Africans respond to Tyla's award

Reactions to the news were mixed. Many of her supporters were thrilled, with @Reign_C0C0 writing:

"OMG, we are so proud of you, Ty. All 60 million of us 🇿🇦❤️,"

While @msmonakhisi added:

"Our girl is doing so well. Congratulations to her and her team."

@KimmieMPA wrote plainly:

"Tyla's songs are in no way, shape, or form considered as Soul or R&B music."

@Jessiek_t echoed that view, saying:

"I love Tyla, but the song is not r&b/soul. This track is a dance rhythm/pop sort of song. This will get her hate from typical organized campaigns by a particular label that deems her a threat to their roster."

Tyla wins Best RnB song for Chanel. ImagesL Tyla

Source: Twitter

Nigerians troll Tyla after 2-Time Grammy winner receives 0 nominations for 69th Annual Awards

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tyla failed to land a single nomination at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards despite submitting her album APop and several singles across more than 10 categories.

The South African star's absence from the Best African Music Performance category is striking, given she won the award in both 2024 and 2026.

Nigerian artists dominated the category she previously owned, and their supporters wasted no time in mocking the Water hitmaker over the massive snub.

Source: Briefly News