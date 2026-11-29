After months of denying pregnancy rumours, Cyan Boujee finally gave fans a look at the journey she kept hidden from the public

The YouTuber took viewers through the emotional journey, from the day she learned that she was pregnant to her settling into her new role

Cyan also opened up about a frightening ICU scare after her baby girl was born, saying it left her deeply shaken

Cyan Boujee finally shared her pregnancy journey. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

After months of brushing off pregnancy speculation, content creator Cyan Boujee has finally shared the full story of how she became a mother.

The influencer, whose real name is Honour Zuma, posted a nearly 19-minute YouTube video on 28 November 2026, titled "The chapter I kept to myself." Shot from the moment she first found out she was expecting on 10 January, a month before her mysterious eight-month gig cancellations, the vlog takes viewers through one of the most guarded periods of her life - raw, unfiltered, and entirely on her own terms.

Cyan Boujee on finding out she was pregnant

Cyan described the initial discovery as a wave of worry. She walked fans through the tears and processing that came before the excitement set in. She also spoke warmly about the father of her child, crediting him as the calm and steady presence who stood by her throughout the journey.

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The video gives a glimpse into how she prepared for motherhood, including a nursery fitted out in pink and white furniture that she says she spends a lot of time in.

Cyan Boujee took fans through her pregnancy journey after months of denying the baby rumours. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

The birth: ICU scare and a massive bill

Things got dramatic on the day her water broke. Alone at home, Cyan filmed herself trying to stay composed, saying: "The water just won't stop coming out." The footage then cuts to a delivery room surrounded by nurses.

What followed was even more frightening. After delivery, her newborn baby girl had to be admitted to the ICU, an experience Cyan described as deeply traumatic.

"It was so horrific, it wasn't something I was willing to talk about in any way; I just wanted to be around my baby," she shared.

Despite that ordeal, she described her pregnancy overall as smooth, noting that her labour lasted just an hour and 30 minutes. She also urged viewers to take medical aid seriously before having children, revealing she spent over R200,000 on the birth at a private healthcare facility.

Cyan Boujee revealed that she spent over R200,000 to give birth to her daughter. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

By the end of the video, her daughter was already a month old. Cradling her baby girl, Cyan poured her heart out:

"I love you so much, you're such a blessing in my life, I pray for you, that God protects you, I love you more than the words my brain can express. I'll do anything for you. You've changed my life, I have purpose. I love you so much."

She also called her daughter "perfect" and "the most beautiful thing in the world," adding: "I feel so happy. I don't even know how to put it in words."

The vlog offered a rare, grounded side of Cyan Boujee, far removed from the controversies that typically make her a talking point online.

Watch Cyan Boujee's vlog below.

Cassper Nyovest weighs in on Cyan Boujee and Naquueda drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's thoughts on Cyan Boujee and Naquueda's fight.

The rapper's comments left many people wondering whether he was misinterpreted or taken out of context.

Source: Briefly News