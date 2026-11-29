Cyan Boujee opened up about her pregnancy in a candid YouTube vlog she kept hidden from the public for months

The influencer disclosed how much her birth cost and teased a detailed financial breakdown in a future video

The candid vlog captured the emotional journey from her initial shock at discovering she was pregnant to welcoming her daughter

Cyan Boujee revealed how much she spent giving birth. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Controversial content creator Cyan Boujee has broken her silence on motherhood, sharing for the first time how much her birth experience set her back financially - and what it truly cost her emotionally to bring her daughter into the world.

The influencer, whose real name is Honour Zuma, released a 15-minute YouTube vlog titled "The chapter I kept to myself," documenting the pregnancy she deliberately shielded from public view until she felt ready. The footage spans from the moment she first discovered she was expecting to life with her newborn daughter.

Cyan Boujee's staggering hospital birth bill

One of the vlog's most talked-about moments came when Cyan issued a blunt warning to anyone planning to start a family, particularly those eyeing private healthcare: get medical aid sorted first. She disclosed that the birth cost her more than R200,000, though she was quick to add that the amount was not a strain for her. "It's not much for me," she said.

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For fans wanting a full picture of how that figure breaks down, Cyan promised a follow-up video covering the costs in detail. She also gave credit to her partner, saying he was the steady, calming force between the two of them throughout the entire pregnancy.

Cyan Boujee claims she spent over R200k on hospital fees to give birth to her daughter. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

The vlog that captured it all

Beyond the finances, the video offered an unfiltered look at the emotional ride Cyan experienced. She shared the initial shock and tears upon seeing a positive test, followed by the growing excitement of preparing a nursery decorated in pink and white for her daughter's arrival.

The footage also captured one of the more tense moments of her final stretch: her water breaking while she was home alone. Filming herself through the experience, she told viewers: "The water just won't stop coming out."

After welcoming her daughter, Cyan described her as "perfect" and "the most beautiful thing in the world," adding: "I feel so happy. I don't even know how to put it in words." By the end of the vlog, she revealed her baby girl was already a month old, and she closed out the video with a soft, heartfelt prayer sung to her child.

"I love you so much, you're such a blessing in my life. I pray for you that God protects you, I love you more than the words my brain can express. I'll do anything for you. You've changed my life, I have purpose. I love you so much."

Watch Cyan Boujee's vlog below.

Mzansi speculates about Cyan Boujee's baby daddy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's official pregnancy news.

The YouTuber's new chapter left many people guessing, with fans speculating and wondering who the father was.

Source: Briefly News