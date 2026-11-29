'KwaBaba' Actress Rorisang Mohapi Mourns the Death of Her Baby Brother
- KwaBaba actress Rorisang Mohapi recently shared an emotional tribute to her late baby brother
- The video moved many viewers, who shared their own grief over losing siblings
- Classmates of the late young man also came forward with touching memories of him
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South African actress Rorisang Mohapi, known for her role on KwaBaba, has reacted to the heartbreak of losing her baby brother, with a TikTok video of her tribute going viral on 28 November 2026.
The actress, who is married to Inimba actor Prince Grootboom, shared a clip that captures Mohapi's grief as she mourns her younger brother, who passed away in 2023.
People who knew her brother personally came forward in the comments, painting a picture of a young man who left a lasting impression on those around him. One user, Tandi x, wrote:
"He was my classmate, a very goofy person and charming."
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Another, inam_puwe, added with evident emotion:
"Best funniest classmate ever 😭 'akhekho umntu omhle wogqitha usister yam' mxm💔"
Mohapi received outpouring support from strangers on her TikTok post and was equally moved, with many sharing their own devastating experiences of sibling loss.
South Africans comment on her post
The video clearly struck a nerve far beyond Mohapi's fanbase. Official. Seemah commented:
"No man💔💔💔💔 I'm so sorry, my angel."
🌼Fiona🇿🇦🇹🇷 shared a particularly heartbreaking experience:
"Lost my two brothers at the same time. Two coffins at home; I can't even look at their pictures. I will never heal 💔."
Bosslady_082 also reflected on lingering grief, writing:
"Worst pain ever it's been a year now, but I still can't stop bawling my eyes out when I think about him 💔💔"
Rorisang Mohapi and husband brush off marriage criticism as Mzansi rallies behind them
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actors Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom and Prince Grootboom continue to put their marriage first despite the public attention.
The former House of Zwide actress's viral warning to women sparked mixed reactions online and fuelled marriage debate.
Fans of the popular couple praised the them for ignoring the criticism and focusing on their love.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za