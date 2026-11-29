KwaBaba actress Rorisang Mohapi recently shared an emotional tribute to her late baby brother

The video moved many viewers, who shared their own grief over losing siblings

Classmates of the late young man also came forward with touching memories of him

'KwaBaba' actress Rorisang Mohapi continues to mourn her late brother. Image: Rorisang Mohapi

Source: Instagram

South African actress Rorisang Mohapi, known for her role on KwaBaba, has reacted to the heartbreak of losing her baby brother, with a TikTok video of her tribute going viral on 28 November 2026.

The actress, who is married to Inimba actor Prince Grootboom, shared a clip that captures Mohapi's grief as she mourns her younger brother, who passed away in 2023.

People who knew her brother personally came forward in the comments, painting a picture of a young man who left a lasting impression on those around him. One user, Tandi x, wrote:

"He was my classmate, a very goofy person and charming."

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Another, inam_puwe, added with evident emotion:

"Best funniest classmate ever 😭 'akhekho umntu omhle wogqitha usister yam' mxm💔"

Mohapi received outpouring support from strangers on her TikTok post and was equally moved, with many sharing their own devastating experiences of sibling loss.

South Africans comment on her post

The video clearly struck a nerve far beyond Mohapi's fanbase. Official. Seemah commented:

"No man💔💔💔💔 I'm so sorry, my angel."

🌼Fiona🇿🇦🇹🇷 shared a particularly heartbreaking experience:

"Lost my two brothers at the same time. Two coffins at home; I can't even look at their pictures. I will never heal 💔."

Bosslady_082 also reflected on lingering grief, writing:

"Worst pain ever it's been a year now, but I still can't stop bawling my eyes out when I think about him 💔💔"

'KwaBaba's Rorisang Mohapi remembers her late brother. Image: Rorisang Mohapi

Source: Twitter

Rorisang Mohapi and husband brush off marriage criticism as Mzansi rallies behind them

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actors Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom and Prince Grootboom continue to put their marriage first despite the public attention.

The former House of Zwide actress's viral warning to women sparked mixed reactions online and fuelled marriage debate.

Fans of the popular couple praised the them for ignoring the criticism and focusing on their love.

Source: Briefly News