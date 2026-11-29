TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to X to react to Herman Mashaba's election as Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg

Mashaba's win gave ActionSA control of both Johannesburg and Tshwane, sending social media users into a frenzy

Fans reminded Sizwe that he had previously predicted Mashaba would clinch the top job

Sizwe Dhlomo Celebrates Herman Mashaba Sworn In as Joburg Mayor. Image: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

TV personality and media commentator Sizwe Dhlomo celebrated the news of Herman Mashaba being sworn in as Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg on 27 November 2026, sharing his reaction on X and drawing a wave of responses from followers.

Mashaba, the ActionSA leader, returned to the top seat in South Africa's latest election after the DA led the Joburg results.

The win was significant beyond just Johannesburg. With ActionSA also holding Tshwane, the party now controls two of Gauteng's major metros, a fact that did not go unnoticed among X users reacting to Dhlomo's post.

Action SA's win clearly pleased Dhlomo, who posted about it to his large following on the platform.

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Reactions for Mashaba poured in on Dhlomo's social media post on 27 November 2026.

South Africans congratulate Mashaba

@FromTman said:

"Action SA has Tshwane and JHB. I'm saving money for a few flats in central JHB."

@FanyanaMofokeng responded:

"You were right…. If my memory serves me well, you did say it's going be to Uncle Herm."

@KhumbuzaNCele wrote:

"He loves our country🇿🇦🇿🇦 ♥️♥️♥️ @HermanMashaba Nkulunkulu abe nawe Baba 🙏🙏😭😭"

@PhiNdie57 reacted:

"You somehow campaigned for him,,,, but I'm glad he won."

@k_zombo7 reacted:

"My vote didn't go to waste 🙏🏽"

Sizwe Dhlomo Celebrates Herman Mashaba Sworn In as Joburg Mayor

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe's Arrest in Zimbabwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that media personality Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, who is the son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was arrested alongside four other men.

The five men allegedly assaulted a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigator during a vehicle seizure operation.

Former Kaya FM radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the arrest, and social media users had plenty to say about the former first son.

Source: Briefly News