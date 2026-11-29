A resurfaced interview showed Michelle Obama had some choice words for her husband's fashion opinions

The former First Lady revealed Barack mocked one of her favourite outfit accessories and often commented on her extensive shoe collection

Social media users flooded the comments after the clip resurfaced, with many saying their own husbands behave the same way

Michelle Obama put her husband, Barack, on blast over his fashion opinions. Image: Hiroko Masuike - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Even 34 years of marriage haven't stopped Barack Obama from poking his nose into Michelle's wardrobe, and she is not having it.

A 2009 interview Michelle gave to The New York Times recently resurfaced online, and in it she described a domestic dynamic that will feel very familiar to many couples. The former First Lady, who has become a celebrated style icon and even landed a Vogue cover, said she regularly has to tell her husband to back off when it comes to her clothes.

"He's always asking: 'Is that new? I haven't seen that before,'" she recalled, adding that her standard response is: "Why don't you mind your own business? Solve world hunger. Get out of my closet."

Barack Obama's take on shoes

Michelle also did a spot-on impression of Barack weighing in on her shoe collection. Channelling his voice, she said: "You didn't need any more shoes. The shoes you had on yesterday were fine. Why can't you just wear that for the rest of the presidency?"

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She even admitted to hiding one particular accessory from him entirely. A grey metallic belt she loves gets left in the drawer whenever he is around, because he has repeatedly mocked it.

"Barack calls it my Star Trek belt," she explained. "He doesn't understand fashion."

Despite her husband's questionable taste, Michelle's own fashion credentials are well established. She built a reputation for mixing emerging American designers with accessible high street pieces, and used her platform to promote a more positive body image for Black women across the country.

Barack, meanwhile, has had his own fashion moment in the spotlight, though not for the right reasons. In 2014, he made headlines when he wore a tan suit by Martin Greenfield Clothiers to a press conference about potential military action against ISIS. Critics argued the light-coloured suit looked too casual and unpresidential for such a serious occasion, and it became a major talking point.

Michelle Obama said Barack often commented on her outfit choices. Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How social media reacted

When the resurfaced interview made the rounds again, social media users had plenty to say.

mzkarribaby joked:

"This is a real thing! And stop breathing over my package deliveries and get your own."

rochelle_trisha was in stitches:

"You're the leader of the free world and still getting put in your place. This is hilarious."

married2chase could relate:

"I think all our husbands are cut from the same cloth. Like, sir, don't worry about when I bought this. Just know that I did."

iamamechi joked:

"Yeah, they wear the same things over and over again till it's begging to be left alone, and expect us to do the same."

Michelle Obama had social media in stitches over stories about her husband, Barack. Image: Hiroko Masuike - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Barack Obama celebrates Michelle's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Barack Obama's birthday message to his wife, Michelle.

The former US president gushed over his wife in a brief yet touching tribute.

Source: Briefly News