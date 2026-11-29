A new video of Lady Zamar circulated on X, showing a noticeably slimmer version of the beloved South African singer

The clip caught many fans off guard, with reactions ranging from admiration to concern over her changed appearance

Social media users had a lot to say about what they saw, and not everyone agreed

Musician Lady Zamar dramatic weight loss worries Mzansi

Source: Instagram

A video of South African musician Lady Zamar making the rounds on X has got people talking, after the singer appeared noticeably slimmer than fans are used to seeing her.

The singer, who previously shared a cryptic post, was recently spotted looking significantly leaner, prompting a wave of responses from followers who have long associated her with a fuller figure.

Zamar is the latest South African star to lose weight after YouTuber and media personality Mihlali to lose weight.

Social media user SbuSbuda shared videos and photos of Zamar on his X account on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He captioned the post: "New Lady Zamar."

South Africans react to her weight loss

@Roman_Soy40 responded:

"Damm, she looks even better, now..."

@bilistik_diablo reacted:

"The face never loses weight though 😑"

@KgaogeloSam wrote:

"Ase Olympic ye ya bona😆"

@Pheebs_Pheebie responded:

"What happened to the thickness??"

TikToker @☺️ said:

"She should be an INTERNATIONAL singer."

Musician Lady Zamar dramatic weight loss worries Mzansi

Source: Instagram

Singer Lady Zamar Teases New Music Video, Mzansi Reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that thanks to her huge social media following, singer Lady Zamar often trends whenever she posts or is posted online.

The 29-year-old singer is making headlines after dropping a teaser of her new music video, which has gained several comments and reactions.

The now-viral post has since seen her failed relationship with Sjava dragged into the picture.

Source: Briefly News