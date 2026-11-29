Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu attended a ZCC event on 29 November 2026, and her outfit caught people's attention for all the wrong reasons

A video of the beauty queen at the stadium circulated on X, with many users questioning her choice of attire at the religious gathering

Opinions were divided, with some defending Tiyani's look and others left completely baffled by her appearance

SA reacts to Miss SA's latest attire at a ZCC event. Image: officialmisssa

Source: Instagram

Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu found herself at the centre of an online conversation after a video of her attending a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) event went viral on X on 29 November 2026.

The reigning beauty queen, who was spotted at the stadium without her crown, sparked a conversation about her latest attire over the weekend.

Makamu, who recently clapped back at online body shamers, drew plenty of commentary, with users torn between defending the beauty queen and expressing disbelief at her look. One thing was clear: Mzansi had a lot to say.

X user ZoeDalastLetter shared photos of Makamu's outfit on her X account on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

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"I'm reshocked," she captioned the posts.

South Africans respond to Makamu's outfit

@LingsM\_ said:

"I'm flabbergasted all over again.😭✋🏼"

@ZoeDaLastLetter reacted:

"Dude, it's not getting any better.😭"

@\_\_\_\_Gugs wrote:

"😭😭 & where is her crown?!??"

@slindilendou\_ said:

"Guys, at ZCC, you cover up, not a fashion show; you wear decent. I think she just tried to blend in, picked the proper dress, the color, to match the others. I think she is good."

@Milizana\_l responded:

"Uyafana nongena iCult mos once waWin kulo Miss SA even Qhawe went to this prayer thing"

@MmatonaN88353 reacted:

"It's a prayer service. Get shocked some more, demon."

SA is shook by Miss SA's latest 'church' attire at ZCC event. Image: officialmissaa

Source: Instagram

Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu claps back at critics

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss SA 2026 Tiyani Makamu spoke out about the backlash she faced after her controversial crowning on 14 November 2026.

The 27-year-old from Bronkhorstspruit said she plans to separate constructive criticism from negativity aimed at hurting her.

Tiyani also revealed a touching moment after her crowning, as neighbours spray-painted a tribute message on a wall outside her family home.

Source: Briefly News