A video from inside the Polokwane Magistrates Court caught Shebeshxt making a bold promise to fans about unreleased music

The Lekompo artist has been in custody since November 2025 and faces 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder

His fifth bail application was postponed again, leaving fans and social media users with plenty to say about the clip

Shebeshxt told a reporter how many songs fans can expect if he walks free. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Lekompo star Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke grabbed attention this week — not for a new track, but for a promise made from inside a courtroom. In a clip filmed at the Polokwane Magistrates Court on 25 November 2026, the artist told a reporter he would drop 55 songs the moment he walks free.

The video, which carries an AT News watermark and an ErnestMabasa/ATNews credit, shows Chauke being asked about his music while other individuals and what appears to be a security official stand nearby. When the reporter asked what he could promise fans, Chauke was clear: 55 songs, as soon as he's out.

Watch the courtroom exchange that got everyone talking:

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Shebeshxt's bail application postponed again

Chauke's fifth bail application was heard on 27 November 2026 at the Polokwane Magistrates Court, but Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi did not issue a ruling. The matter was postponed to 4 December 2026 after the defence submitted new facts. Proceedings had stretched over several days as Chauke's legal team cross-examined investigating officer Captain Phaladi Makola.

Three days earlier, on 24 November, Magistrate Netshiozwi overruled objections from the defence — which had flagged concerns over the authenticity of a video clip and possible AI editing — and allowed the footage to be shown as part of the state's argument against bail. The congested court schedule also knocked other cases, with co-accused in a separate matter pushed to 3 December 2026.

Chauke has been held since his arrest in November 2025. He faces 21 charges in total, including four counts of attempted murder, alongside firearm, assault, and malicious damage to property offences. The charges relate to an alleged shooting incident in the Ladanna area of Polokwane in October 2025. His main trial is set to run from 17 to 21 May 2027 at the Polokwane Regional Court.

Netizens react to the courtroom clip

The video drew a wave of responses online, with the journalist's visible nerves becoming as much of a talking point as Chauke's promise.

@BJNet53 asked:

"Is that a journalist asking the question?🤣😭absolutely horrendous."

@justmash01 questioned:

"This journalist is scared or what, or is it a TikTok influencer?"

@Chaamp0921 gushed:

"I don't blame the journalist for shaking😂Shebeshxt's aura is hella crazy dawg, most of you wouldn't even say a sh!t if you met him in person. That guy is HIM🤞"

@MarcusNexGen suggested:

"He should release it now. He needs lawyer fees"

@chaka_unity joked:

"Ever since he was arrested, there has been a huge decline in victims of 'discharged fire arm' good riddance"

@MarieSchaden said:

"I love this dude personally, but I don't know why, but the aura he has is nonexistent."

@T_sweetSA remarked:

"Shebe seem like a fun guy to hang around with.😂😂😂😂"

Shebeshxt's photo found in Modimolle mountains

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a compilation video which circulated on Instagram claims a photo of Lekompo artist Shebeshxt was found in the Modimolle mountains.

The picture was allegedly tied to a rotting skunk, with a message saying the musician must rot in jail.

Source: Briefly News