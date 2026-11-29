TV producer Mandla N and former Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli tied the knot in a white wedding

The couple shared photos from their ceremony on 28 November 2026, sending social media into a frenzy

Not everyone was celebrating, as some X users raised eyebrows over the producer's past relationship

Photos of Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli's white wedding gets SA talking

Source: Instagram

TV producer Mandla N, known for creating the popular drama series Isitha: The Enemy, has confirmed his marriage to former Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli.

The couple, who recently had their private traditional ceremony shared pictures from their white wedding on 28 November 2026, and the images quickly made the rounds on X.

A fan of the TV producer @CebeLihle shared photos of his wedding day on his X account over the weekend.

"Officially Mr and Mrs Ncongwane. Congratulations to Mandla N and Melissa N, " he captioned the post.

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South Africans respond to their wedding

SelinaSeli68995 replied:

"There's nothing about this wedding is cute. Kwa le ntombazana she’s being stupid , do you honestly think a man who spent years with another woman , built with another woman and had kids with her won’t change . Uzoziveza lo ngu Mandela why ex girlfriend yakhe didn’t want to get married. "

@queenmoroka01 reacted:

"Men will date you for 20 years then leave you in year 21 only to marry a girl 20 years you than you!! 😭😭😭😩😩😩. "

@Buhle_bam reacted:

"Their photographer ain't sh**. What is this edit, face, neck, arms, chest?"

ThandieDinga asked:

"What’s with the makeup?"

@m3_katty said:

"What’s up with her make up? Has karma started already?"

@LMarriott04 wrote:

"May it end in hell."

@goitse_kamo said:

"I will never date a man for more than 3 years. "

Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli Share White Wedding Photos, Reactions Pour In

Source: Twitter

Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli's age gap raises eyebrows

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actor and TV producer Mandla N and model Melissa Nayimuli got dragged on social media for their age difference.

The pair trended on social media on Monday, 8 December 2025, when they announced their engagement on Instagram.

South Africans also compared the director's latest relationship with Nayimuli and his previous romance with actress Tumi Masemola.

Source: Briefly News