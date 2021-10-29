Zodwa Wabantu is one person who will live their life to the fullest no matter what people have to say what about what she does or who she loves

The media personality is head over heels in love with her Ben 10 Ricardo and her social media timeline is proof that she is beyond happy

Zodwa took it upon herself to share some encouraging words with her followers about loving people to your hearts capacity without fear

Media personality Zodwa Wabantu has taken on the role of the love guru. The celeb whose love life has been of major public interest has shared some relationship advice with her followers. Zodwa aims to help fans reach the level of happiness that she is at.

Zodwa Wabantu's timeline shows that love lives in her home. The celeb is crazy in love with her Ben 10 and is not afraid to show it. ZAlebs reports that Zodwa told her fans that she refuses to hold back on loving her man all in fear of it ending in tears.

Zodwa took the time to share a video on Instagram where she gave peeps some food for thought about relationships. The media personality said that people should take some tips from her and how she handles every relationship she's ever been in. She further said:

"Imagine not falling in love because you are scared that it will end and you are not loving fully. You hold back fear because you are scared, no way. Life is all about living it, making mistakes, starting all over. I am going to love and give my boyfriend allowance."

Zodwa even had something to say to those who don't approve of her choice to date and spoil younger men. She pointed out that what she chooses to do for her Ben 10's is no different to what other couples do for each other:

"As couples please tell me don't you guys assist each other with money? You don't borrow each other cars you don't plan a trip together."

Zodwa Wabantu lets the flood gates open, thanks everyone for making her dreams come true

Briefly News reported Zodwa Wabantu has made her success look easy, but it has not been all vosho’s and boot pics, sis has had to work damn hard.

Taking to social media with an emotion-packed post, Zodwa let down her walls and balled like a baby out of pure gratitude, reported TimesLIVE. Zodwa would never be where she is today without all of you and she is grateful.

Zodwa took time to put her strength aside and get a little vulnerable, thanking each and every person who chose her and made her success possible.

“I'm so grateful to all the people who make the decision to say Zodwa Wabantu, we want her on board, all the major deals, bookings, clubs, shisanyamas and our friends who mention our names in meetings."

