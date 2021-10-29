Kelly Khumalo Calls Out Fake Prophets: “They Never Prophesy Beautiful Things”

Kelly Khumalo is sick and tired of false prophets trying to stand in the way of her journey as a child of God and the holy spirit

Kelly shared a video putting these so-called fake prophets on blast, the singer claims all they ever bring with them are distractions

The celeb who often shares wise words in her famous Russian accent said she's not closed off to them but requires proof of their prophecies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kelly Khumalo has boldly opened up a discussion about false prophets and how they affect people's lives negatively. The reality star said that she believes in the holy spirit's guidance and if a prophet wants to offer advice then they better have evidence to back it up.

Kelly Khumalo has called out individuals with false prophecies. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has had it up to her neck with prophets who want to bring her their premonitions, visions and life advice. ZAlebs reports that the singer says she is not in need of prophetic services because as a child of God, she has certain accesses that other people do not.

Kelly shared her thoughts in an Instagram video and made sure to voice her honest opinion on the topic. The celeb also said that she is far too strong in her faith to be swayed by a false prophet. She continued by saying:

"You know those ones, fake prophets with their visions, premonitions, prophetic nonsense they like to just give information. My sweet if you are going to come at me with those things, I want receipts."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Because all these fake prophets they bring nothing but distraction. They never prophesy beautiful things."

Followers took to the comments to share their opinions on Kelly's advice.

@Thobelane_cwele wrote:

"Apostle Paul also asked that we learn to differentiate between spirits... Not all of them are holy."

@iam_sanza couldn't help but laugh at her choice of words

"Father is this one giving me bullshit "

@dolimkhize said:

"Yeah uqinisile the problem we see things differently some of us sithe mbo"

@tlouj added:

"Some people don't get this at all. Don't allow everyone to prophesy you."

Haibo: Zandie Gumede is not interested in reconciling with her sis Kelly Khumalo

Briefly News reported Zandie Gumede has taken to social media to open up about her beef with her sister Kelly Khumalo. The singer penned a lengthy post about her relationship status with her sis.

Peeps thought the two musicians had reconciled after Zandie posted snaps of her baby meeting Kelly's kids, Christian and Thingo, for the first time. The star shared the pics on Sunday, 17 October.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 21 October, Zandie made it clear that she and Kelly have not smoked the peace pipe yet. She reiterated that she allowed Kelly's kids to meet Zenala because she has no problem with them. According to TshisaLIVE, she said:

"What I noticed is that some took my post as a sign of reconciliation or some reunion between the two of us, but it was not. It was merely about the children."

Source: Briefly.co.za