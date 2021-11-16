Single mom Pearl Modiadie recently announced that she's back in the dating game and ready for potential suitors to come knocking

The former Metro FM radio host split from her baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer shortly after giving birth to their son Lewatle last year

While many are interested to hear that Pearl is ready to date again, the celeb quickly shortened the line to her DMs when she shared her age requirements

Pearl Modiadie re-entered mjolofontein recently and the celeb is laying down the law on who can ask her out. Lewatle's mom has made it clear that she is not in the market for a Ben 10.

Pearl Modiadie has set the record straight that she's looking to date in a mature crowd. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Earlier this year, IOL reported that Pearl Modiadie dropped a massive hint that her and baby daddy Nathaniel had called it quits. The former radio host shared a message on her Instagram that had many convinced that it was directed to Oppenheimer, it read:

"Alone is so much better than being unhappy."

The split was later confirmed after Pearl shared that she was single and ready to mingle. Now, OKMzansi reported that Modiadie shared her deal-breakers and non-negotiables when it comes to the dating game.

The celeb has very strict rules about the age bracket of the men she is willing to pull from for potential relationships. The celeb says that 36 to 52 is as lenient as she is going to be.

Terrible news for all the 20-somethings who were holding thumbs for a romantic night with Pearl.

Pearl Modiadie is desperate for some time off but being a mom just doesn't allow that

Briefly News reported that South African television presenter, radio DJ, actress and producer Pearl Modiadie decided that she needs a little break, however, this one will be different from the rest as she is now a momma.

Taking to social media to let her people know that she is pooped, Pearl highlighted just how things have changed. In the past, Pearl would jet off somewhere on a nice relaxing vaycay, now she has a precious baba to worry about.

Pearl laughed at how life is now, but she would never have it any other way. Every mother gets tired, but that does not mean they would change a thing.

