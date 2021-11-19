Kuli Roberts innocently accepted an invitation to an African Transformation Movement and next thing she knew she was labelled a member of the party

A photo of Kuli at the function wearing the party t-shirt went viral and left a sour taste in the mouths of her employers and so they terminated her contact

Roberts has opened up about the incident and has confirmed that her membership with the party is fake news and she feels Mzwanele Manyi is responsible

After Kuli Roberts was fired from her job as a lifestyle editor at Sunday World after Mzwanele Manyi named her as a member of the African Transformation Movement. The celeb is heartbroken that a lie spiralled so hard that it cost her her livelihood.

EWN reports that Kuli was fired from her lifestyle editor position after ATM frontman, Mzwanele Manyi shared the news that she was a councillor of the political party. Manyi is reported to have shared a photo of her wearing ATM merch on social media.

In an interview with Clement Manyathela on 702 radio, she said:

"I never signed up to be a councillor for ATM. Jimmy Manyi posted absolute lies, I was never standing up to be a councillor for ATM and that basically cost me my job."

IOL reports that although Kuli holds a degree in politics, she has no political associations in the country. The journalist said that she would never accept a job in the dangerous political climate of Mzansi.

Kuli told Clement exactly how the photo of her at the political function came to be:

“They invited me to a function, I wore a T-shirt. Next thing the picture is put on Twitter without my consent and knowledge and I got fired."

"I am not a card-carrying member of ATM, I am not a member of ATM. All we were doing was talking about the safety in my area, now I don't have a job because of that."

