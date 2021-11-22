8 Pics and Videos of Unathi Unfazed by Drama with Kaya 959 and Sizwe Dhlomo

Just last week, it was reported that Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi was fired from her gig with radio station Kaya 959 for actions that broke trust

The celeb is said to have falsely accused Sizwe of verbal abuse, which resulted in him escalating the serious allegations to the station's HR team

As the plot thickens, Unathi is vibing and thriving while she lives her best life, the celeb does not seem bothered by any of the drama

Unathi Nkayi and Sizwe Dhlomo have been making headlines and topping trending lists all day. The two radio hosts were involved in a case of apparently false allegations of abuse which resulted in the Idols SA judge being sacked. Unathi is continuing with life as if nothing is happening.

Unathi Nkayi is brushing off the hate and living her best life through the drama. Image: @Unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Just last week, Daily Sun reported that Unathi Nkayi was fired from her job at Kaya 959. The Midday Joy Show host's contract was terminated with immediate effect.

Today, TimesLIVE reported that Sizwe Dhlomo had shared some details about the real reason that Unathi was let go from Kaya. The revelation of the drama between the former co-workers has certainly put a different spin on the story.

While Sizwe remains open about his conflict and allegations against Unathi and the station has openly said that they feel they can no longer trust her, Unathi just continues to live her best life.

Briefly News has gathered some snaps and videos of what the celeb has been getting up to while the drama-filled cloud follows her closely.

1. Hanging out with Prince Kaybee

2. Having lunch with her father in her hometown.

3. Enjoying some summer festivities with her girls.

4. Guest appearances at events

5. Hanging out with her dearest daughter.

6. Stealing the show at the Idols SA season finale

7. Living it up at the Season 17 after-party

Sizwe Dhlomo shares his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's accusations

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's dismissal at Kaya 959. The Idols SA judge was fired from radio recently after she claimed Sizwe was verbally abusive towards her after he was late for his show.

Sizwe took to Twitter to respond to questions from his curious fans following the drama. He shared that he and Unathi got along before the incident. The star said his reputation would have been tainted if he was fired from the radio station. He agreed that verbal abuse is a serious allegation.

ZAlebs reports that Sizwe said he and Unathi got along well before the incident, adding that Unathi played a huge role when he bagged the job at Kaya 959. He said he was as surprised when Unathi laid a formal complaint with the HR department, according to TshisaLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za