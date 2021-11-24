Vuyo Dabula has been a massive target of hate ever since his supposed affair with Demi the Doll was made public news on social media

The Generations: The Legacy actor attracted some homophobic trolls when peeps revealed the fact that Demi is a proud transgender woman

The actor has yet to speak up about the incident and although he continues to post on social media, he has disabled all comments

Vuyo Dabula has had just about every insult possible thrown at him in the last week. The celeb is said to be having an affair with a transgender lady named Demi the Doll, whom peeps know quite well on social media. Vuyo has taken a stand against the internet bullies.

Just last week, The South African reported that Vuyo Dabula was discovered to be having an affair. The woman he was in a relationship with exposed the affair on Twitter. While you might expect peeps to be coming at Vuyo for stepping out of his marriage, most people only care about the fact that Demi the Doll is a transgender woman.

Dabula faced some trolls who were spewing homophobic slurs at him. Others stood up for Vuyo and called out those bashing him for internalised hate towards people with different sexual orientations.

ZAlebs reports that the actor has not said a single thing about any of the stories going around on social media. Instead, he took a stand in a different way. Vuyo decided to silence the trolls instead of leaving social media as a whole.

Dabula has disabled the comments on all his posts as he continues to share his daily workouts and mind his business.

