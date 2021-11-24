Despite the drama online, Gigi Lamayne has taught socialite Inno Morolong a hard lesson that actions will always have consequences

Gigi and Inno were involved in a social media blowout where Morolong vulgarly accused the rapper of attempting to steal her man

Lamayne has put her foot down and her legal team has served the socialite with a fat lawsuit so she thinks twice before talking about Gigi

Gigi Lamayne and Inno Morolong provided the internet with some Jerry Springer level viewing when the two ladies went in on each other over a man named Chris Noriega. Inno hopped on her social media and accused the rapper of stealing her man but the hitmaker clapped back hard.

Inno Morolong decided to cuss out Gigi Lamayne after she assumed that the rapper was after her man. TimesLIVE reports that the Temptation Island star did not take lightly to being called derogatory names by the club host and so she slapped a R1 million lawsuit on the table.

As a response to the Instagram stories that accused her of homewrecking, Gigi took to Instagram to share a legal document drafted by her attorneys for Inno Morolong. The rapper gave the socialite 24 hours to revoke all false statements made about her on social media.

On top of the lawsuit, Gigi has requested a formal apology from Inno for reputational harm, posted on all of her social media accounts. The only problem is that Morolong has since disabled her Instagram account.

Lamayne understands that as a club host, Inno might not just have one million rands just laying around, so she offered her a simple solution to settle the bill. She either pays up or she spends some time behind bars.

Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne fight over a man, Mzansi reacts: "Desperation and insecurity"

Briefly News reported that club host Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne are trending on social media after they fought over a man. Their beef started when the socialite alleged that the rapper is after every bae she dates.

Gigi's only sin was following Inno's new man, Femi Large, on Instagram. Inno wasted no time and took to her Instagram stories to share thoughts on Gigi's decision to follow her new boo.

According to TshisaLIVE, Inno said she has never met Gigi but accused her of chasing every guy she dates. She also roasted the artist for her "struggling rap career". She even challenged Gigi to a boxing match to end their beef.

