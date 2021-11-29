Fans had been gearing up to see Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk fight it out in the boxing ring in just a few days on 3 December

Mufasa told fans that he was looking forward to throwing a few punches at Slik as payback for all those he's wronged in the past

Just days shy of the much-anticipated event, Nyovest announced that the fight will no longer be happening due to ridiculous demands

Cassper Nyovest has waited a long time to finally take someone on in the ring. The rapper was getting ready to fight infamous YouTuber Slik Talk when things took a turn. Slik Talk has apparently been demanding much more than the initial agreement, forcing Nyovest to cancel the fight.

Cassper Nyovest has called off the fight with Slik Talk just days before D-Day.

Source: Instagram

Just last week, IOL reported that Slik Talk had accepted Cassper Nyovest's challenge to fight out their differences in a boxing match. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker signed an agreement with the YouTuber to pay him R100k for his involvement. The fight was set to have three rounds in total and was a justice match for Cassper.

Fans have been so excited to see Nyovest show off his skills in the ring but to their disappointment, Cass has cancelled the fight. TimesLIVE reports that the celeb said that Slik grew a huge head from the publicity he was getting from the fight and that he started making some outlandish requests.

Fans were absolutely bummed to hear the news but weren't prepared to just accept Cassper's side of the story. Peeps made it clear they're waiting to hear what Slik Talk has to say about the accusations.

