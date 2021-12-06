Media personality Pearl Thusi has one of the most influential voices in Mzansi and she's not afraid to use it at any sight of injustice

Johannesburg Executive Major Elect Dr Mpho Phalatse hopped on social media to express her disappointment in the lack of Covid protocols at clubs

The statement did not sit well with the celeb and so Pearl did not hesitate to call the state official out on her double standards

Pearl Thusi not only fights for justice on her Netflix series Queen Sono but she does so in her everyday life too. The actress will call out anybody to make sure that the public is not being taken for a ride by politicians. The celeb recently took on Dr Mpho Phalatse and peeps are backing her all of the way.

ZAlebs reported that Johannesburg Executive Mayor-Elect shared how unimpressed she has been with how club and bar owners have handled the pandemic with their patrons. Dr Mpho Phalatse shared that during several raids conducted around Joburg, police found that protocols were not being observed.

Pearl Thusi was among those who saw the state officials tweet and felt the need to call her out on her selective concern. The actress took to Twitter to ask Dr Mpho where this deep level of concern about Covid-19 protocols when political parties were hosting manifestos.

Tweeps stood behind the celeb and deemed her the official voice of the people. Peeps were so glad to see her back in action, standing up for the people of Mzansi.

