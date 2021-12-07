Cassper Nyovest has candidly told his followers to give up on any expectations of ever seeing him on the boycotted YouTube series Podcast and Chill

Fans have been begging host MacG to get the Doc Shebeleza rapper on, as well as the whole president of South Africa and both are impossible

MacG's response to the rapper's denial of a guest appearance was calling him one of the scammers, saying only the real ones make it on the show

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he does not see himself ever being a guest on MacG's podcast. The rapper told fans on social media that he never plans on having such an association and clapped back at those who felt he couldn't make it on the show even if he wanted to.

Fans of Podcast and Chill are always sending the host guest requests and he can't always deliver. The South African reported that many fans have been begging for a Cyril Ramaphosa episode and even started circulating a poster with the president on it.

The president's head of digital communications, Athi Geleba, hopped on social media and shut down all rumours of Cyril ever appearing as a guest on the podcast. Since the peeps can't get the president, they want Mufasa.

Cass has seen the requests for him to appear on the show and took to Twitter to respond to fans. TimesLIVE reports that the Gusheshe hitmaker said that he will NEVER answer MacG's calls and texts asking him to join them for a sit-down.

One tweep thought he'd take a jab at Nyovest and told him that Mac and Sol don't want him on the show anyway. Cassper clapped back, leaving the troll mute.

MacG had previously addressed the questions about those who refuse to come on his show, including Cassper Nyovest and he only had one thing to say:

"The real ones will always come to the show, the scammers will always blue tick us."

