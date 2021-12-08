In the past few months alone, Thuli Phongolo has been rumoured to be in a relationship with both DJ Maphorisa and JazziQ

The actress tried time and time again to convince that she's single and now she has decided to rather tell peeps her reasons for steering clear of relationships

Thuli P seems to have had enough of boyfriend drama lately and has chosen to focus on her busy schedule instead of chasing love

The Wife actress Thuli Phongolo has no plans of being somebody's bae any time soon. The rumoured romancer told fans that Mjolo does not seem to be one of her top subjects. Thuli has chosen to nurse herself with the little energy she has left after working busy days.

Thuli Phongolo expressed why relationships are not up for discussion any time soon. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Just two months Thuli P was rumoured to be in one of Mzansi's spiciest couples. TimesLIVE reported that after several photos of her and DJ Maphorisa on the web, Thuli came out and denied ever being romantically involved with the Abalele hitmaker.

Shortly after that relationship died down, JazziQ was next on the chopping block for sharing photos of himself and Thuli dressed to the nines at an event. It didn't take long for tweeps to forge a romantic link between the two celebs, which they both had to publically deny.

Since trying to convince fans that she is single was not working well enough, the celeb decided to rather give reasons why she is choosing to remain a single lady. OKMzansi reports that Thuli revealed that Mjolo was actually showing her flame, so she would rather just stay out of it completely.

