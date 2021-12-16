You’re Fired: 6 Mzansi Celebs Who Were Sacked from Their Jobs in 2021

This year was filled with celebrity scandals that rocked headlines, leaving a few famous faces kicked to the curb by their employers

DJ Fresh and Euphonik started off the trend when their respective radio stations cut ties with them after some heated assault accusations were made public

Unathi Nkayi has been the most recent celeb to lose her job when Kaya959 terminated her contract with immediate effect

Mzansi celebs have been visited by the joblessness fairies this year and nobody is safe from unemployment. Fresh, Euphonik, Somizi and Unathi dominated headlines when their work status was left on shaky grounds. Briefly News has made a list of the celebs who were fired from their jobs in 2021.

Robert Marawa, Unathi Nkayi and Somizi Mhlongo were just some of the SA celebs fired from their jobs this year. Image: @robert_marawa, @unathi.co and @somizi

Source: Instagram

1. Unathi Nkayi

The Idols SA judge was involved in a verbal altercation with Sizwe Dhlomo that did not end well for her. TimesLIVE reports that Nkayi's contract with Kaya 959 was terminated with immediate effect when the station lost trust in their working relationship with her.

2 & 3. DJ Fresh and Euphonik

Two DJs paved the way for radio stations to fire peeps with bad press. News24 reported that Fresh and Euphonik were let go from 947 when a few women laid sexual assault charges against them. The musicians are still adamant that the claims are false.

4. Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi's life was turned upside down when his ex-husband Mohale accused him of domestic violence. The Citizen reported that the media personality was relieved from his duties on Idols SA as well as Metro FM when allegations got heated. Somgaga is slowly making a comeback as he announced that he is ending off the year with a fully booked schedule.

5. Robert Marawa

Robert was fired from his sports broadcasting job at SABC via SMS earlier this year, making it the second time that Marawa had been sacked. Kaya959 reports that the sports personality was fired from SuperSport for alleged sexual assault charges.

6. SK Khoza

MultiChoice and Ferguson Films did not hesitate to sack the actor from The Queen when his name became entangled in drama. Sunday World reported that SK had open domestic violence charged against him by his former partner.

Unathi Nkayi claims she's been silenced, Kaya 959 claps back

Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi has been minding her business as she trended across the country for being fired from Kaya 959. While the radio station and Sizwe Dhlomo told their sides of the story, peeps wondered why the singer was quiet. Unathi has finally revealed why she has been keeping to herself.

Unathi hopped onto her Instagram to disclose that she received a letter from her former employers at Kaya 959 informing her that she is not permitted to speak about the matter on any of her public platforms. The musician explained that the only reason she withheld from sharing her side of the story was that she contractually bounded not to.

TimesLIVE reports that Kaya959 has shut down Unathi's claims of being silenced. The radio station prides itself in allowing freedom of speech and therefore deny taking hat right away from Nkayi. The station was aware of the contract that prohibits Unathi from sharing confidential information but she can say whatever she likes.

Source: Briefly.co.za