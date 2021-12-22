TNS seems to have started the second round of his infamous feud with DJ Shimza and the warning signs are bright and clear

The DJ recently watched Shimza's episode on Podcast and Chill with MacG that aired an entire year ago and felt the anger boiling inside of him all over again

TNS has given Shimza a stern warning to be careful of how he speaks about him in future interviews or else he will have hell to pay

DJ Shimza and TNS are back again with another instalment of their feud. A whole year later, TNS has found some new reasons to fire shots at the DJ and product and peeps are convinced that his arguments are a bit stale.

TNS fires warning shots at DJ Shimza for an interview he did a year ago with MacG. Image: @tns_music and @shimza.dj

Source: Twitter

Not many people would have guessed that TNS and Shimza would be fighting again in December 2021. ZAlebs reports that TNS decided to watch DJ Shimza's Podcast and Chill episode a year after it aired and all it did was make him angry. The DJ took to social media to voice his displeasure:

"I just finished watching MacG's [podcast]. It's pretty old and I am only seeing it now, [it's] just the way I don't pay attention to a lot of things. Sorry grootman, but I heard something that does not sit well with me, you said I have issues? Do you know what issues are? You soft boy seb***in. Do you know what issues are? Don't be too forward with me."

The two musicians' feud began with a Channel O booking mix-up. OKMzansi reports that TNS was booked to record a session with the music channel when Shimza allegedly confused his set date. This mishap resulted in TNS leaving for Durban and forfeiting his spot after failed attempts to reach him. Addressing that aspect of things, TNS said:

"I'm too old for me to keep going back-and-forth with you. Continue booking your friends and stay away from me. I fill up my own shows so continue doing your thing, because you and I, you're too soft, there's no way you can beat me."

